Fashion rooted in purposeful, conscious living

Anjali Phougat is a world record holder, fashion designer, and entrepreneur known for blending luxury fashion with purpose. Specializing in wedding styling and bespoke jewelry and outfit design, she has earned national attention through celebrity collaborations and global showcases at New York Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival. She is the founder of Designer Dream Collection, a label synonymous with elegance and craftsmanship. Counted among the country’s most sought-after celebrity stylists, her creations are worn by prominent figures including Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who has showcased her designs during international appearances.

In an industry driven by spectacle and speed, Phougat walks a different runway — guided by purpose, consciousness, and spiritual depth. Her feminine, timeless designs celebrate women of all ages, reflecting a philosophy where fashion is not just seen, but meaningfully felt.

“The real Anjali is very simple,” she says, grounding the conversation in humility rather than glamour. “I am not the mind. I am not the body. As my guru says — I am a soul on a journey, evolving every day toward my life’s purpose.”

Her identity, she explains, is rooted in spirituality, not status — a perspective that shapes both her life and her work. At a time when fashion rewards visibility and velocity, Phougat chooses intention over impulse. There is undeniable glamour — couture gowns, international showcases, global platforms — yet she insists the deeper layer matters more.

“Fashion is spiritual expression,” she says, reframing clothing as a medium of inner truth rather than outer display. “It’s never just fabric.” What we wear, she believes, communicates values, culture, and consciousness — not merely style.

Raised in a family that prioritised academics over art, her creative instincts surfaced quietly in childhood. “I loved painting Radha-Krishna,” she recalls. “My grades weren’t great, but my paintings were always on the school board. I stitched clothes for my dolls by hand because I didn’t even know proper tailoring.” Creativity, she believes, finds its path even without formal training.

After studying computer science and moving to the United States post marriage, she felt an unshakable creative pull. A turning point came with an opportunity to design for the Miss Universe Organization. “It felt destined — like the universe had quietly opened a door,” she says, describing it as the moment preparation met faith.

Her global showcases — from Paris to Milan — carry an unmistakable Indian essence. “Wherever I go, I take a piece of India with me. This land carries consciousness.” Indian spirituality and cultural depth naturally shape her design voice.

The saree remains central to that expression. “Saree was my first love,” she says. “My models wear gowns and couture, but I wear a saree at every finale. It represents grace, strength, dignity. A woman can be fully covered and still incredibly glamorous.” Through this, she challenges Western notions that equate glamour with exposure.

Her philosophy extends powerfully to representation. During an early showcase at New York Fashion Week, a producer questioned her casting. “He said, ‘Your dresses are beautiful, but your models aren’t.’ I told him — these are not models, they are role models.” Real women — professionals, mothers, leaders — embody aspiration more authentically than runway stereotypes. “Real women buy clothes. Not size-zero mannequins. Talent, dignity, and purpose are beautiful.” Her runway, she says, must reflect society, not fantasy.

The conviction is deeply personal. Growing up as a third daughter and facing constant judgment left lasting scars. “You carry silent wounds,” she reflects. “I decided my daughter will never grow up believing she must stay quiet to be ‘good’.” Motherhood strengthened her resolve to build confidence and voice in young girls.

“Real beauty is the beauty of the soul,” she says softly. “When your inner energy is pure, your presence heals people.” Character and consciousness, she believes, radiate more powerfully than appearance.

Her spiritual depth emerged through hardship. “Spirituality is not tilak and rosary beads. It is evolution. And evolution happens when life breaks you.” Pain dissolves ego and reveals purpose. “Sometimes one person is enough to shatter you — and awaken you. I’m grateful to those who broke my ego. Without that, I wouldn’t grow.”

She speaks candidly about industry realities. “Fashion can be harsh. Models are often treated like objects. We need more humanity before glamour.” Success holds a different meaning for her. “If my purpose was money or recognition, I would have made very different choices. Even if one person heals or learns something through my shows, I consider it success.” Impact over applause defines her journey.

“People trust me. That trust is my responsibility,” she explains, declining promotions that don’t align with her beliefs. Sustainability is another pillar of her philosophy. “Don’t buy ten cheap outfits to wear once. Buy one good garment and repeat it proudly. Heal Mother Earth.” She promotes mindful consumption over trend-driven excess.

Luxury, too, is often misunderstood. “Cost doesn’t define worth. Intention does.”

On empowerment, her stance is clear. “I mentor openly. I want more women to rise — not compete.” She now works selectively, aligning projects with social causes and community upliftment. Careers are temporary, she believes, but purpose is enduring.

“We are not here just to earn and consume. We are here to remember why our soul chose this journey.”

In her world, fashion is not merely industry — it is instrument: a means of storytelling, preservation, reflection, and awakening. Because true style is not just seen. It is felt.