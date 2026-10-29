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Fasting, fatigue and festivities: Can gentle yoga help women feel more balanced on Karwa Chauth?
In Short
Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, faith and togetherness, bringing families and couples closer through cherished traditions.Beyond the rituals and fasting, it is a day to celebrate affection, create beautiful memories and honour the bond shared with loved ones
Karwa Chauth is a beautiful Indian tradition that brings love, family, faith and celebration together. The excitement begins much before the festival itself. Women prepare their traditional attire, select Jewellery, apply Mehndi and make arrangements to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones.
Yet, whenever fasting is discussed, the conversation often moves towards fatigue, weakness and the difficulties women may experience. Why should such a beautiful celebration be understood primarily through discomfort?
Karwa Chauth deserves to be experienced through the happiness, affection and togetherness that give this tradition its meaning. Explaining Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Yoga Guru, Spiritual Leader, Author, Columnist, Founder-Akshar Yoga Kendraa
Fasting Is an Expression of Love
Love cannot be measured by how long someone remains without food. Neither can affection be created through force or obligation.
For women who willingly observe Karwa Chauth, fasting becomes a personal expression of devotion and gratitude. It is their chosen way of dedicating a special day to the person they love.
The thought behind the tradition is meaningful. A woman chooses to observe the fast, offer prayers for her husband’s well-being and celebrate their relationship.
The intention matters more than the difficulty of the practice.
We must also remember that love is expressed in many ways. The care a husband and wife show each other throughout the year is just as important as the rituals performed on a particular day. A festival becomes even more meaningful when both partners appreciate the feelings behind it.
Enjoy the Festival, Enjoy the Togetherness
A festival should bring people together. Spending the entire day alone, continuously thinking about hunger or waiting anxiously for the evening can make the experience unnecessarily tiring.
Meet friends, spend time with family, enjoy applying Mehndi, prepare for the evening rituals and participate in the celebrations.
Even choosing clothes, exchanging gifts or sharing conversations with loved ones can make the day memorable.
In many homes, the preparations themselves are a celebration. Mothers, daughters, sisters and friends come together, share stories and help one another get ready. These are the little moments that we remember long after the festival is over.
Life is meant to be lived and celebrated. Every festival gives people another opportunity to strengthen relationships and create beautiful memories.
Gentle Yoga and Mindful Movement
During fasting, physical activity should be planned according to individual energy levels.
Gentle seated stretches, comfortable neck and shoulder movements, relaxed breathing and a few minutes of meditation can help maintain physical comfort and mental calmness. There is no requirement to perform demanding Yogasanas or intense physical exercises.
A woman who regularly practices Yoga may already be familiar with certain movements. Even then, fasting is not the time to test physical endurance. Choose what feels comfortable, and do not feel obliged to complete a routine simply because it is part of your usual practice.
If the body feels tired, rest. If there is dizziness, significant weakness or signs of dehydration, the fast should be broken and medical advice sought when necessary. Women with medical conditions should seek guidance before fasting.
Yoga teaches awareness of the body, including understanding when activity is appropriate and when rest is necessary.
The Celebration Beneath the Moon
The evening of Karwa Chauth carries a special emotional beauty.
As the moon appears, women traditionally offer prayers, view the moon through a decorated chhalni and then look towards their husbands.
The husband offers water and food to break the fast. Gifts, affection and time spent together complete the celebration.
Celebrate with Happiness
Karwa Chauth is a day to celebrate love, appreciate one another and enjoy being together.
Make the message warmer and more heartfelt. Add a graceful Karwa Chauth greeting. Make the message more concise. Its traditions become meaningful when followed willingly, with happiness and mutual respect.
There is no need to turn the day into a test of endurance. Enjoy the preparations, participate in the celebrations and remain attentive to your health. Take time to rest, enjoy the celebrations and listen to what your body needs.
Karwa Chauth is about celebrating the person you love and finding happiness in the time you spend together.
(The writer is a Yoga Guru, Spiritual Leader, Author, Columnist, Founder-Akshar Yoga Kendraa)
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