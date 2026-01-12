FICCI FLO Hyderabad celebrates graduation of nearly 1,000 women under ‘Skill Her’ initiative

FICCI FLO Hyderabad reached a major milestone as nearly 1,000 women and girls graduated from its flagship skilling programme, Skill Her, at the FLO Skill Centre in Bhongir, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The graduation ceremony marked the successful completion of vocational training for grassroots women, aimed at enabling sustainable livelihoods and economic independence.

TheSkill Her initiative is designed to equip women with practical, income-generating skills that are closely aligned with local market demand. According to a press note released by the FLO Hyderabad Chapter, the latest graduating batches completed training across multiple vocations. Three batches of tailoring saw 158 women successfully complete the programme, while three batches of Maggam embroidery produced 122 graduates. In addition, 65 women completed professional beautician training, and 90 participants finished courses in Mehendi design, preparing them for self-employment and service-based opportunities.

Beyond these structured courses, FLO Hyderabad’s Wedding Initiative made a significant impact by directly supporting 255 grassroots women. Through this initiative, participants received hands-on training in wedding-related services and crafts, allowing them to earn steady incomes during the peak marriage season. The programme not only created immediate earning opportunities but also helped women develop skills that can be leveraged throughout the year.

The community-centric skilling drive was spearheaded by Prathibha Kunda, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad, as part of the organisation’s larger mission to empower women with real-world skills, confidence, and dignified livelihood options. The initiative focuses on women at the grassroots level, many of whom had limited access to formal education or employment opportunities prior to joining the programme.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Shri M. Hanumantha Rao, District Collector and Magistrate of Bhongir, and Special Guest Shri Akshansh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District. Both dignitaries appreciated the efforts of FLO Hyderabad in creating meaningful and measurable impact at thecommunity level.

Addressing the gathering, Prathibha Kunda delivered an emotional and inspiring message, highlighting the transformative power of skilling women. “When a woman learns a skill, she doesn’t just change her life—she transforms her family’s future and uplifts her community,” she said. Reflecting on the scale of the achievement, she added that seeing nearly 1,000 women and girls complete their training was a powerful reminder of the quiet strength and immense potential that exists at the grassroots. She reaffirmed FLO Hyderabad’s commitment to standing with these women not only in moments of celebration but throughout their journey toward self-reliance.

The ceremony was filled with pride and joy as graduates received their certificates, many of them for the first time in their lives. Several participants shared deeply personal stories of transformation, speaking about starting home-based businesses, contributing to household incomes, and gaining confidence through their newly acquired skills.

With initiatives like Skill Her, FICCI FLO Hyderabad continues to play a crucial role in fostering inclusive growth, proving that targeted skilling programmes can create lasting social and economic change for women and their communities.