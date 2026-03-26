First female artist in three decades to launch a live album

One of India’s most beloved voices, Shreya Ghoshal has made history as the first Indian female artist in three decades to release a live tour album. ‘The All Hearts Tour – Live’ features exclusive concert recordings from her recent global tour and serves as a heartfelt gift to fans worldwide. The album captures the raw emotion, scale, and energy of her sold-out performances, offering listeners an immersive, concert-like experience.

Spanning three decades of iconic music, the album brings together unforgettable live renditions from Bollywood blockbusters. Highlights include “O Saathi Re” from Omkara, “Deewani Mastani” from Bajirao Mastani, the dance anthem “Chikni Chameli” from Agneepath, and the soulful “Samjhawan” from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sharing her thoughts, Ghoshal said the album is deeply personal and allows audiences to relive the same emotion and energy of her concerts. Calling it a return gift to listeners and fans, she added that they truly are “All Heart.”

Speaking about the Album, Shreya Ghoshal says, “It is incredibly special to me. For the first time, I’m releasing concert recordings so my audience can relive the same emotion and energy. This is my gift to everyone who’s been part of my journey over the years- my listeners, my fans, those who attended the tour, and even those who couldn’t. I wanted to give them something in return, because as the name suggests, my fans truly are all heart.”

The 44-city tour spanned India, North America, the UK, the Middle East, Australia, and Europe. She performed at prestigious venues including OVO Arena Wembley, Oakland Arena, and Wolf Trap. She became the second Indian artist after Lata Mangeshkar to perform at Fox Theatre and the first Indian artist to perform at Dolby Theatre.

A globally streamed artist, Ghoshal has collaborated with international names including Tayc, Saad Lamjarred, Pentatonix, and Afroto, with two collaborations featured on Grammy-nominated albums.

Her journey began with classical training at age four, followed by a breakthrough on Sa Re Ga Ma and a landmark debut in Devdas. With over 3,500 songs in 20+ languages, she was the first Indian artist named Spotify’s EQUAL Global Ambassador.

International honours include commemorative days declared in multiple US cities, recognition at the UK Parliament, and becoming the first Indian singer with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi. She also ranks among the world’s most-streamed artists on YouTube and Spotify.