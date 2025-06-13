Foods you must add to your daily diet to boost immunity the natural way

With the rising COVID and flu cases across the country, it is important to keep your immunity strong and well-supported. This seasonal spike in infections brings with it a host of health challenges such as persistent coughs, colds, digestive issues, and overall weakened immunity. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, suggests that incorporating nutrient-rich superfoods like almonds, turmeric, and ginger into your daily routine can significantly help in bolstering the immune system and maintaining good health during this vulnerable time.

Let’s explore the immunity-boosting superfoods Dr. Rohini recommends incorporating into your regular diet to help your body stay protected during this wave of infections.

Almonds: California almonds, the king of dry fruits, are rich in 15 essential nutrients including healthy fats, protein, zinc, magnesium, antioxidants, and vitamin E. These nutrients promote heart health and help boost energy levels. As recommended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), incorporating almonds into your daily diet can help strengthen immunity, leading to improved overall well-being. Additionally, consuming California almonds regularly can support healthy skin and aid in effective weight management, thanks to their natural satiating properties.

Turmeric: Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, enhances immunity and combats infections, making it essential to include in your diet during the flu season.

Ginger: Ginger supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and possesses potent antibacterial properties, making it ideal for combating common colds and sore throats during seasonal changes.

Garlic: Garlic is rich in compounds like allicin, which enhance immune function and exhibit antimicrobial effects, making it particularly beneficial during the flu season.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, crucial for boosting immunity and enhancing skin health, making them vital during seasonal transitions.

Papaya: Papaya, abundant in vitamins A and C, aids digestion, boosts immunity, and offers antioxidant benefits. Dr. Patil recommends incorporating these superfoods like

almonds into your diet during the flu season to help safeguard against seasonal health issues and maintain overall

well-being.