From circuits to concert halls, the journey of Ranjani Sivakumar

For Ms Ranjani Sivakumar, life has never been about choosing between passions. It has been about carrying them together with discipline, courage, and heart. Growing up with equal love for academics, sports, and music, she learned early that excellence is not a single track but a balanced pursuit.

Her student years at VIT Vellore shaped that philosophy. Engineering lectures, football practice, and rigorous music lessons in Chennai filled her days, while hostel life quietly strengthened her character. “Hostel life taught me resilience and independence,” she recalls. “It showed me how to manage multiple passions without giving up on any of them.”

After graduation, she stepped into the corporate world with a role at Tata Consultancy Services in Hyderabad. The path seemed predictable—stable job, structured growth, a conventional definition of success. But destiny intervened in the form of the late flautist NS Srinivasan. A chance meeting turned into a life-altering mentorship.

“He asked me a simple question—why not music full time?” she says. “That conversation stayed with me. His faith in me was so strong that I resigned almost immediately. I knew I had to give music my whole life, not just my spare time.”

Music had, after all, been her earliest language. She began learning at the age of three and entered formal training at six under Guru Seetha Narayanan, who continues to guide her even today. Years of rigorous training brought awards and scholarships, but recognition was never the true motivator. “Prizes are encouraging, but mentorship shapes you. Sri NS Srinivasan’s guidance gave me the confidence to turn passion into profession.”

On stage is where her journey finds its fullest expression. For Ranjani, live performance is not presentation—it is communion. “There’s an instant, palpable connection with the audience that recordings can’t replicate,” she says. “Every concert becomes a shared emotional space.”

Some of those spaces have been extraordinary. She performed a three-hour concert during Tim Cook’s visit to India, an experience she describes as both humbling and energizing. Another memorable performance in New Delhi earned appreciation from Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Yet, beyond the spotlight moments, she values the collective spirit of music-making. “The most rewarding part is creating music with fellow musicians. Concerts are team efforts, and that collaboration makes each performance unforgettable.”

Strength, for Ranjani, is deeply personal. She draws inspiration not from distant icons but from the women closest to her. “My mother and grandmother inspire me every day. Their resilience and grace in facing life’s challenges is something I deeply admire.”

Her reflections extend beyond music into identity and philosophy. She views femininity not as limitation but as a powerful inner quality. “Embracing one’s feminine essence brings a resilient softness—a blend of sensitivity and sensibility. Gender is fluid, but nurturing the feminine within us builds empathy, balance, and inner strength. That reflects in life and in music.”

Having taken a bold leap herself, she speaks with clarity to those standing at the crossroads of passion and practicality. “Listen to your mentors, trust your instincts, and be ready to take the leap. Passion demands courage, discipline, and perseverance—but the fulfillment it brings is unparalleled.”

Ranjani Sivakumar’s journey is not simply about moving from engineering to music. It is about listening to the quiet inner voice, honoring guidance, and choosing a life where passion is not postponed but pursued fully.