From everyday homes to designer spaces: Women choosing smarter interior materials

The Indian kitchen and home (particularly the kitchen area) undergo an extreme range of conditions. Cooking is one of the most enjoyable experiences in a person’s life, however, many of the materials used in modern homes were not designed with these extreme applications in mind.

Beauty that requires upkeep

Plywood, laminates and decorative boards have been popular choices for cabinetry-solutions in many Indian households for decades. Over time, however, the shortcomings of these products become apparent. Cabinet doors swell at the sinks, laminate edges peel off cabinets, grease seeps into cabinetry surfaces, and moisture attracts termites and insects to wood-framed cabinets. Trendy cabinets might look good, but keeping them clean is a lot of work, and that burden usually falls on women. As people start valuing convenience more, we’ll see Indian homes switching to materials that don’t need as much constant scrubbing and upkeep.

Why ACP Is Emerging as a Practical Alternative

Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) are becoming increasingly popular in Indian homes as a robust solution to these challenges. Beyond being resistant to moisture, insects, and warpage, they offer superior hygiene because they can be fully water-washed without risk of damage, making them ideal for heavy-use zones like kitchens and wardrobes. ACPs flawlessly replicate high-end aesthetics—such as Italian marble, walnut wood, or brushed metal—but are engineered to withstand heat and humidity without swelling or fading. This unique combination of durability and design makes ACPs a highly cost-effective, value-driven investment, allowing homeowners to achieve a premium look while remaining a financially smarter, more economical option than fragile natural materials.

Low Maintenance/Durability

“Among other advantages, the maintenance aspect of ACP is its strongest point. In traditional wood-based kitchen products, oil splatters and turmeric stains have historically been permanent issues. The non-porous surfaces of ACP are easy to clean and do not retain oily, greasy or stained product residue, therefore reducing both times spent daily and the cost of ongoing maintenance over the long-term.” Yashvi Shah, Manager of marketing and Communication, Euro Panel Products Limited

Long-Term Cost Efficiency

In general, wood-based products typically generate ongoing costs to maintain over their expected lifespan of 10-15 years for such things as pest control, repairs from humidity and water damage, and replacing traditional products due to premature failure. All of these expenses related to wood-based products are eliminated with the use of ACPs. When maintenance expenses are factored into the total lifetime costs of a kitchen, it is estimated that households will save 40-50% on their lifetime implementation costs by avoiding the costly repairs and replacements common with standard wood cabinets.

Designing Homes to Support Women’s Ability to Live to Their Fullest Potential

Indian home designs are evolving to combine modern style with strength, eliminating the hidden costs of maintenance. Modern Indian women are looking past fleeting trends. They are choosing durable materials that offer lasting value, ensuring their homes remain functional assets rather than becoming a maintenance liability.