Live
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
- Five Bangladeshi students suspended by NIT Silchar for hostel violence deported
- Sukhu hits out at Pb, Har over dues from Bhakra Beas Board
From humble beginnings to a national platform: Dr. Ratna Kolluri, the woman behind KVRSS
The 25th Annual Day of the Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) at CSIR-CCMB was not just a silver jubilee celebration but also a tribute to the...
The 25th Annual Day of the Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) at CSIR-CCMB was not just a silver jubilee celebration but also a tribute to the woman who has quietly transformed it into a national science movement — Dr. Ratna Kolluri, Secretary of KVRSS.
An M.Tech and Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, Dr. Kolluri is widely credited with shaping KVRSS into a vibrant platform that now touches over 75,000 students and 250 institutions across India. “From a humble beginning, today we are a national platform. Our mission has always been to reignite curiosity and respect for science,” she said.
Founded in 2001, KVRSS began at a time when school laboratories were in disrepair and interest in science was fading. Under Dr. Kolluri’s stewardship, the Society expanded from awards to a full-fledged ecosystem of programs — including Annual Research Awards, SPARK Innovation Awards for schoolchildren, SMART Awards blending sciencewith art, mobile labs, teacher training programs, and science safari camps. Supported by corporate partners like EA-Hyderabad, Amazon, Microsoft, and the TATAs, these initiatives have nurtured young talent nationwide.
At the jubilee event, Prof. G Madhavi Latha, geotechnical consultant to the Chenab Bridge, delivered the memorial oration, while CSIR-CCMB Director Dr Vinay K Nandicoori urged students to view science as a rewarding career. KVRSS also announced plans for a state-of-the-art Science Centre complex, envisioned as a hub for innovation and collaboration.
For colleagues and students, Dr. Kolluri is the architect of this transformation — turning a memorial into a movement. As KVRSS looks ahead, her journey stands as proof that one person’s persistence can make science a lifelong friend for generations.