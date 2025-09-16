From humble beginnings to a national platform: Dr. Ratna Kolluri, the woman behind KVRSS

The 25th Annual Day of the Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) at CSIR-CCMB was not just a silver jubilee celebration but also a tribute to the woman who has quietly transformed it into a national science movement — Dr. Ratna Kolluri, Secretary of KVRSS.

An M.Tech and Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, Dr. Kolluri is widely credited with shaping KVRSS into a vibrant platform that now touches over 75,000 students and 250 institutions across India. “From a humble beginning, today we are a national platform. Our mission has always been to reignite curiosity and respect for science,” she said.

Founded in 2001, KVRSS began at a time when school laboratories were in disrepair and interest in science was fading. Under Dr. Kolluri’s stewardship, the Society expanded from awards to a full-fledged ecosystem of programs — including Annual Research Awards, SPARK Innovation Awards for schoolchildren, SMART Awards blending sciencewith art, mobile labs, teacher training programs, and science safari camps. Supported by corporate partners like EA-Hyderabad, Amazon, Microsoft, and the TATAs, these initiatives have nurtured young talent nationwide.

At the jubilee event, Prof. G Madhavi Latha, geotechnical consultant to the Chenab Bridge, delivered the memorial oration, while CSIR-CCMB Director Dr Vinay K Nandicoori urged students to view science as a rewarding career. KVRSS also announced plans for a state-of-the-art Science Centre complex, envisioned as a hub for innovation and collaboration.

For colleagues and students, Dr. Kolluri is the architect of this transformation — turning a memorial into a movement. As KVRSS looks ahead, her journey stands as proof that one person’s persistence can make science a lifelong friend for generations.