From Kitchens to Leadership: The Rising Role of Women in India’s Food Tech Industry

Over the past years, Food Tech sector in India has experienced tremendous expansion. The use of technology-based platforms, the shift in lifestyle, and the rise in demand for food tech services are all major contributors to this. Although the food tech industry is witnessing growth, also contributing to the change in the industry, which is the increased participation of women in the food tech industry.

Women’s participation in the food service industry has always been limited to their households. However, the modern food service industry is gradually changing this perception. Today, women are contributing to the food tech industry in various capacities, ranging from kitchen operations to customer service, branding, and leadership roles. This is not only contributing to the growth of the industry but also enriching the industry with diverse views.

The food tech industry is a fast-paced, high-energy environment where teamwork, agility, and problem-solving are the keys to success. These environments have demonstrated a lot of potential of women being leaders and team players, which have enabled an organisation to build a stronger and more understanding work culture. As organisations continue to grow and scale, these are the very traits that will become increasingly important in building a future-ready team.

However, there is the need to realise that organisations will need to make a conscious effort to create opportunities in the food tech industry for women. Creating a work culture does not only involve hiring more women; it also means establishing a working environment in which women feel free and motivated to grow in terms of their careers.

The rise of cloud kitchens and technology-based food brands has also made the industry more structured and organized. As the industry is becoming more professional, it is opening doors for women to explore unconventional opportunities in the industry. More importantly, when women take up leadership roles, they become role models for other women who are entering the industry.

The food tech industry is based on the unsung heroes that work behind the scenes to give quality, consistency, and memorable customer experiences. Women are not only contributing to the growth of the industry but also making it a more welcoming and progressive work place as they climb up the ladder.

The path taken by the kitchen to the leadership position in the food tech industry is becoming more evident, and this is a bigger change in how the industry recognizes and nurtures talent.

(The author is Vice President - People & Culture, Rebel Foods)