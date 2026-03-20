From kittens, babies to bombolinis, Ileana D’Cruz says “Simple things make for such big joy”

Ileana D’Cruz, recently, gave fans a glimpse into the little moments that bring her happiness, sharing a heartwarming series of pictures on social media.

The actress wrote, “Simple things make for such big joy #grateful”.

The photo carousel begins with an adorable picture of a fluffy kitten enjoying a gentle chin scratch.

Another black-and-white picture captures her baby sitting in a stroller, holding a soft toy close to the face.

In one of the images, a tray full of sugar-coated bombolinis filled with cream is neatly placed on a table.

The post also features a monochrome picture of her baby boy hugging a stuffed toy.

A scenic shot of a snow-covered landscape with bare trees and a stone wall is also part of the collection.

Through the pictures, the ‘Barfi!’ actress reflected on how simple everyday moments bring her immense joy.

Talking about Ileana, she made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with ‘Devadasu’ in 2006 and went on to appear in many successful Telugu and Tamil films. She later made her Bollywood debut with ‘Barfi!’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Over the years, she has also featured in films such as ‘Rustom’, ‘Raid’ and ‘Main Tera Hero’.

Her performance in ‘Barfi!’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, received widespread appreciation and continues to be remembered as one of the most notable roles of her career.

On the personal front, Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023, and the couple are parents to two children.