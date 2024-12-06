From Medicine to Jewelry Mastery

Dr Preeti Jain, founder of ‘Jewels By Preeti’, has been redefining the jewellery landscape since 2010. With over 14 years of experience, her brand has established a staunch client base and is recognized for its striking designs. Transitioning from her career as a qualified MBBS doctor with a fellowship in dermatology to a self-taught jewellery designer, Dr Jain shares the story behind her successful journey.

“My entrepreneurial journey started with a ring I designed for my mother, which I inscribed with the words ‘Jewels By Preeti’ to add a special touch. My mom recognized the creative instinct in me as an entrepreneur and encouraged me to pursue my passion,” she recalls. “That’s when I decided to follow my love for jewellery design full-fledged. However, the initial challenges were transitioning from a conventional career path to an unconventional one. I had to learn about the jewellery industry from scratch and prove myself as a credible founder, especially since I started at a young age.” Reflecting on her brand’s evolution, Dr Jain notes, “Jewels By Preeti has witnessed remarkable growth. We are expanding strategically and aiming to capture a significant share in the offline market. Our team is growing, and we plan to open retail stores across major cities. Over the years, we’ve reached a broader audience, connecting with both upper and middle classes. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vaani Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ranveer Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari have adorned our pieces, marking significant milestones.”

Diamonds are a cornerstone of the brand, and Dr Jain explains their special allure. “Our diamond jewellery collection features the utmost quality, offering both natural and lab-grown diamonds. From regal solitaires to contemporary designs, we cater to a growing demand for timeless and trendy diamonds, making a significant impact on the industry.”

Celebrity endorsements have played a pivotal role in her brand’s success. “Our jewellery has been featured in magazines and worn by Bollywood’s finest. These endorsements have helped ‘Jewels By Preeti’ grow and gain widespread recognition.”

When asked about industry trends, Dr Jain highlights the rising popularity of minimalist and multipurpose jewellery. “This trend focuses on pieces that are simple yet stylish and can be worn daily. Customers now seek practical and versatile options like thin gold chains, small studs, and dainty rings. To meet this demand, we’ve incorporated such designs into our catalog, ensuring our jewellery fits seamlessly into everyday life.”

Defining her brand in three words, she says, “Expressive, dazzling, and high-end. Each creation tells a unique story, and our focus on exclusivity makes every piece special for the wearer.”

Looking ahead, Dr Jain reveals exciting plans for the brand. “We’re adding more exquisite ranges of lab-grown diamonds, classic solitaires, and eco-friendly alternatives to mined diamonds. Innovation and catering to diverse tastes remain our top priorities.”

On the subject of international expansion, she explains, “Right now, we’re focused on metropolitan cities in India, catering to all social classes and versatile preferences. While we’re open to international markets, strengthening our regional presence is the current goal.” With a blend of artistry, dedication, and a forward-thinking approach, Dr Preeti Jain continues to push boundaries, ensuring ‘Jewels By Preeti’ remains at the forefront of the jewellery industry.