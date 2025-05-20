From stage dreams to a breast cancer crusade: The inspiring journey of Opal from Thailand

Representing Thailand on an international stage, Opal’s journey into pageantry began at the age of 18, driven by a childhood dream to showcase her talent, intelligence, and grace under the spotlight. But what began as a quest for the crown eventually blossomed into a far more profound mission — one that continues to impact lives across her country and beyond.

Three years into her pageant career, Opal found herself drawn toward a purpose that had quietly taken root years earlier — breast cancer awareness. Her connection to the cause wasn’t abstract; it was deeply personal. At just 16, she underwent a major surgery to remove benign tumors from both breasts — one measuring 8 centimeters and the other 10. The experience, while harrowing, proved transformative. Waiting alone outside the operating room, she realized for the first time that life had shifted. “From that moment,” she reflects, “I knew I had to live my life on my own and live it well.”

What she hadn’t anticipated was how sharing that story on a pageant stage would spark a movement. Among the audience was a fan, herself battling breast cancer, who found solace and inspiration in Opal’s bravery and resilience. That fan later reached out to tell Opal that her words helped her navigate the most difficult phase of her treatment — and today, she is cancer-free.

The profound impact of that exchange led Opal to launch her initiative, “Opal for Her” — a heartfelt project that merges her platform with purpose. Initially, the campaign focused on spreading awareness through accessible formats, particularly podcasts. Her first podcast series, Braveheart, features interviews with breast cancer patients, survivors, medical experts, government officials, and even representatives from the World Health Organization. With just a phone and a will to make a difference, Opal traveled across Thailand gathering and sharing powerful stories.

Following her national pageant win, Opal’s reach grew. She began fundraising for the cause, forging partnerships with organizations, companies, and even fashion brands. One of her most cherished collaborations is with Prima Jewellery Thailand. Together, they created a meaningful jewelry collection called “Daobrak” — or Flower of Love in English — which she personally designed. Part of the proceeds from this collection will go toward breast cancer initiatives in Thailand. The jewelry, set to officially launch in July, is not only a fashion statement but a symbol of hope and solidarity for women fighting breast cancer. Before heading to her international competition, Opal even gifted the pieces to her fans as a gesture of love and connection.

The impact of her work extends beyond awareness. On her most recent birthday, Opal partnered with a hospital in Thailand to offer 40 free mammograms and ultrasounds to underprivileged women. “Many women around the world lose their dreams because of illness,” she says. “And some lose their lives simply because they cannot afford treatment. If I have the means and the platform to help, then I must.”

Balancing advocacy with education, Opal is currently in her third year of a bachelor’s program in Politics and International Relations. After Miss World, she plans to return to her studies, complete her final year, and perhaps pursue a master’s degree or even a PhD in the future. Her aspirations also include diplomacy — a path that aligns naturally with both her academic background and her vision of global unity and compassion.

Her perspective on today’s international climate is mature and thoughtful. At a time when many countries are mired in conflict, Opal believes diplomacy holds the key. “Every time there’s a conflict, it’s the innocent people who suffer most,” she notes. “We must always seek diplomatic solutions, engage in dialogue, and aim for compromise.”

When asked about her advice for young women aspiring to join pageants like Miss World, Opal’s answer is full of warmth and encouragement. “If you’re thinking about coming, please do,” she says. “Even in just one week here, I’ve had some of the best experiences of my life. You meet amazing women from all over the world, each with a story that inspires. It’s not about being the most perfect; it’s about being true to yourself and coming with a purpose.”

She speaks fondly of her time in Telangana, India, where she was greeted with heartfelt hospitality. From Telangana Tourism to the host venue, everyone opened their arms to welcome the contestants. “It’s something I’ll always carry with me,” she shares. “The kindness and generosity here have been overwhelming.”

Opal’s message to breast cancer patients is filled with sincerity and strength: “You are not alone. You are strong, and I’ll be beside you along the way. Whatever you are facing, believe in yourself. It will get better. In Thailand, we say cancer is afraid of happiness and laughter — so always smile, laugh, and find the beauty in life.” Through her journey, Opal exemplifies how pageantry can be far more than glitz and glamour — it can be a powerful platform for change. With ‘Opal for Her’, a voice and a dream have become a movement — one that heals, uplifts, and transforms lives, one woman at a time.