From survival to ‘Lakhpati Didi’: How Shreeja transformed dairying into empowerment

Shreeja, meaning Lakshmi in Telugu, is living up to its name. The Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Organisation (MPO), headquartered in Tirupati, has become a beacon of hope, financial freedom, and respect for rural women. From struggling to buy their children’s notebooks to confidently depositing university fees in banks, 29,000 women members now earn over ₹1 lakh annually through milk bills, earning the affectionate title of ‘Lakhpati Didis.’

Founded in 2014 with technical support from NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), Shreeja has grown into the world’s largest women-owned dairy organization with 1.2 lakh members across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Most are small farmers with just two or three milch animals. Yet, with Shreeja’s structured support and women-led governance, they have turned dairying into a respected profession.

With 4,053 pooling points, Shreeja procures 7.27 lakh kg of milk daily, ensuring timely fortnightly payments directly into members’ accounts, totaling ₹5,004 crores since inception. Training in animal care, hygiene, and digital tools has empowered women to monitor milk quality and actively participate in cooperative decisions.

Shreeja is also expanding its impact through seed production, bulk milk chilling units, and a ₹300-crore integrated dairy processing plant in Kuppam, expected to generate 800 local jobs. Animal health initiatives, supported by Indian Immunologicals, further enhance livestock productivity and welfare.

The organization’s transformative work has earned international recognition, including the 2023 World Dairy Summit award for Innovation in Women Empowerment, surpassing competitors from 173 countries.

True to its name, Shreeja is not just delivering Lakshmi—it is making women Lakshmi themselves, instilling dignity, prosperity, and the courage to dream, lighting the path for empowered futures in villages across southern India.