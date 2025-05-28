From village pride to global stage: Anicia Gaothusi’s journey of purpose and empowerment

In an exclusive feature interview, Anicia Gaothusi, the reigning Miss Botswana, shared her extraordinary journey from a small village in Botswana to the global stage of Miss World. With warmth and sincerity, she recounted how it all began in 2019 when she stepped into the world of pageantry. “I started way back in 2019 with pageantry,” Anicia said, “but I genuinely fell in love with it when I started representing my country internationally.”

Her first-ever competition was none other than Miss Botswana itself, where she competed against 30 girls from across the nation. “That was my first pageant, and I went straight into Miss Botswana,” she recalled. “Representing my own village really meant a lot to me.” Winning the crown was a life-changing experience. “Eventually I won Miss Botswana, and the journey itself was just an incredible journey of roller coasters,” she said. “I learned so much about my country, learned so much about representing a country that is full of peace.”

She emphasized how the title comes with immense responsibility. “Becoming Miss Botswana means that you have to represent your country at Miss World,” Anicia explained. “Now I’m here in Telangana making sure that my country is well represented.” With pride and humility, she added, “I’m representing every individual, every young man, every young woman in Botswana. Representing their heritage and their love.”

Her time in India has been both educational and culturally enriching. “Being in Telangana has been an amazing journey because I’m learning so much about Telugu and the culture here,” she said. “The first thing I learned was that in Hindi we say Namaste, and in Telugu we say Namastam.” She also shared her excitement about learning more about the fabrics, food, and traditions of the region. “I still do love my biryani,” she smiled, “but otherwise I am enjoying this journey so far and I can’t wait to see how far Miss World will take me.”

She spoke passionately about the importance of women empowerment. “Women empowerment is very important,” she asserted. “As women, we are rising to become leaders and we are being put in places that represent who we are.” She added, “We represent so much strength, we represent so much resilience. We are not just mothers or sisters anymore, we are also leaders of tomorrow.” Her words carried a sense of mission: “We are standing up for communities and for people who can’t speak for themselves. We’re giving confidence to every young girl who dreams of being bigger… paving the way for everyone behind us.”

Alongside her responsibilities as Miss Botswana, Anicia continues her education with great determination. “I am a student at Khabar Lahariya University of Professional Studies doing my Procurement and Supply. I’m also studying EMC—Medical Emergency Care.” Her inspiration comes from her family. “Most of my family members were either doctors or nurses,” she said. “I had the privilege to travel around the country and learn about healthcare from stories my grandmother and uncle shared.”

This connection to healthcare led her to create a community initiative called LIFE. “I am bridging the gap of basic first aid and teaching people about the importance of saving lives,” she explained. “That little minute in critical situations is crucial. You need to know what to do before reaching a clinic.” She added, “In my country we have free healthcare, but the gap is the distance from home to the clinic. So when you have that little time to sustain someone’s life, it’s very important to learn those basic things.”

She is equally focused on the logistics of healthcare. “I want to really supply my country with the right quality medical equipment—from beds, chairs, electric CPR equipment, to anything needed in clinical services,” she stated.

When asked about her plans if she wins Miss World, Anicia responded with vision and clarity. “God-given I win the pageant, my plan is to travel around the country and learn more about what is affecting the people. I want to empower them to stand up, become leaders.” Even if she doesn’t win, her mission remains the same. “I go back home and continue to represent who I am. I finish school and continue with my project. I want to become the woman I’ve always dreamed of being—the leader, the empowerer, the groomer.”

She offered heartfelt advice to aspiring contestants. “To all the girls, pageantry is not just about beauty,” she said. “It’s about the purpose you serve. It grooms you, helps you grow in confidence, and understand your country and your community better.” She encouraged them to “stay confident, stay true to yourself, stay authentic.”

With conviction, Anicia answered whether women can make a difference in their communities. “Yes. Yes, they do.” She shared the powerful story of former Miss Botswana, Lesira Chombo. “She represented the country at the 71st Miss World and won the Miss World Africa title. Now, she’s the Minister of Youth and Gender.” For her, it was proof of how pageantry can lead to leadership. “That already shows us as a country and as a world that women can make an impact,” she said. “So many women are going into leadership, into parliament, into ministries. It really shows that women can make a bigger impact.”

Through her story, Anicia Gaothusi offers more than beauty and grace—she embodies purpose, resilience, and hope. Her journey is a testament to the power of dreams, the strength of service, and the impact of empowered women.