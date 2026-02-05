Ghanaian Royalty Attend Darasing Khurana’s London Gala Celebrating Women Leadership

Actor, philanthropist and Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador Darasing Khurana hosted a prestigious gala evening in London on Friday in the presence of Ghanaian royalty, including His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. The event honoured Her Excellency Shirley Botchwey, the first African woman appointed Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, and Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, the first Ghanaian woman appointed High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom.

The evening celebrated women, leadership and global diplomacy, bringing together diplomats, ministers, dignitaries and distinguished guests from various countries. It highlighted the growing people-to-people and diplomatic ties between India and Africa, while recognising the expanding role of women in international affairs.

Addressing the gathering, Khurana said, “Today is not just about celebrating two powerful women — it is about celebrating womanhood and its very existence. Women have a special ability to nurture, and when given the right respect and opportunities, they have the power to change the world.”

The gala acknowledged the honourees’ remarkable contributions to diplomacy, public service and international relations, while reinforcing the importance of women’s leadership in shaping global progress.

The event was held in London recently.

Darasing Khurana is an Indian actor, philanthropist and mental health advocate, serving as a Global Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth. He is widely recognised for his work in youth empowerment, diplomacy and social impact initiatives worldwide.