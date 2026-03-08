Give to gain: Investing in girls’ education and women’s leadership builds a stronger future

As the world prepares to observe International Women’s Day, conversations around women’s empowerment continue to gain momentum. This year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” highlights how investing in women and girls creates long-term benefits for families, institutions and society. The Hans India spoke to leaders from the education and healthcare sectors to understand how empowering women today can shape a more inclusive and progressive future.

Speaking about the transformative power of education, Kumari Shibulal, Founder and Chairperson of Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI), emphasised that empowering girls through education is one of the most effective ways to drive sustainable social change.

“Education is the most powerful way to create long-term change for women and for society,” said Shibulal. “When we support a girl’s education, we are not simply helping one individual succeed; we are strengthening families, communities and future generations. Many bright young girls, especially from economically challenged backgrounds, have the talent and determination to achieve great things but often lack the resources and guidance to pursue higher education or professional careers.”

She added that meaningful change requires sustained support that goes beyond financial assistance. “When students receive mentorship, career guidance and an enabling ecosystem, they gain the confidence to dream bigger and step into leadership roles. We have seen how young women, when given the right opportunities, go on to become professionals, innovators and changemakers in their communities. The idea of ‘Give to Gain’ reflects this cycle of empowerment when society invests in young minds, it ultimately gains a more skilled, compassionate and equitable future.”

Shibulal further noted that empowering girls through education has a multiplier effect. “A girl who is educated not only transforms her own life but also uplifts her family and inspires others around her. When institutions and individuals come together to nurture talent and provide opportunities, we build a generation of confident women who cancontribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.”

Echoing similar views on the importance of empowering women in leadership and the workforce, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, highlighted the gap that still exists despite women forming a significant part of the global workforce.

“According to the latest Global Gender Gap Index by World Economic Forum, women comprise roughly 41% of the global workforce yet they hold only about 28.8% ofsenior leadership roles, a stark reminder that representation alone doesn’t equal opportunity. As we mark International Women’s Day, leaders and institutions must move beyond intent to action by actively nurturing talent and enabling equal access to opportunities. The theme ‘Give to Gain’ serves as a timely reminder that when organizations invest in empowering women, they ultimately build stronger teams, more innovative institutions, and a more equitable and inclusive future for society. When we create spaces where women can thrive without barriers, we unlock not just individual potential, but collective progress.”

Moopen further pointed out that the need for inclusive leadership is particularly important in healthcare. “Enabling women to participate meaningfully in decision-making not only strengthens organisations but also inspires the next generation of professionals to aspire and lead with confidence. This is especially significant in healthcare, where women represent nearly 58.5% of the global workforce, yet their presence in top leadership roles does not proportionately reflect their contribution. Bridging this gap is not just about equity, it is about effectiveness. Diverse leadership in healthcare plays a critical role in building resilient institutions and delivering compassionate, patient-centric care.” Together, the voices of Kumari Shibulal and Alisha Moopen underline a common message for International Women’s Day. When society invests in the education, empowerment and leadership of women, the gains extend far beyond individuals to strengthen institutions, communities and the future of the nation.-Askari Jaffer