Heat styling this wedding season? Oiling is your hair’s best friend

The wedding season is here — a time of dazzling celebrations, family gatherings, and memories waiting to be captured. And in the midst of it all, who doesn’t want their hair to look its absolute best?

Whether it is sleek straight strands for pre-wedding functions, bouncy curls for sangeet nights or a polished blow-dry before the big day, your styling tools become your go-to allies for every celebration. But behind all that dazzle lies a quiet truth – one that your hair often bears the brunt of.

The hidden cost of heat styling

Frequent heat styling may help you look your wedding best, but it silently chips away at your hair’s strength. High temperatures from straighteners, curlers, and blow-dryers can cause the water within the hair shaft to evaporate rapidly, lifting the cuticle and weakening the protein structure from the inside out.

The result? Brittle strands, frizz, split ends, dullness, and breakage – signs of damage that don’t go away easily. And we all know, no hairstyle looks good if the hair itself isn’t healthy.

So how do you enjoy styling without stressing your strands?

Dr. Vaishali Gode, EVP – R&D, Product Development (Nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed, suggests a simple, time-tested solution: hair oiling.

It is a scientifically backed way to protect and nourish your hair – especially before heat styling. It’s quick, easy, and fits seamlessly into your routine, acting as a natural shield against the damage caused by styling tools.

How to prep your hair for heat styling

It’s simple. Before picking up your styling tools, apply a few drops of coconut-based hair oil – either by lightly spritzing or smoothing it over your strands. This creates a protective barrier that reduces direct heat damage while boosting shine and manageability.

Want to build resilience in the long term?Incorporate a deep oil massage into your haircare routine. Massage the oil gently into your scalp using circular motions to stimulate blood flow and promote growth. Glide the remaining oil down your hair lengths, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for deep conditioning. Wash as usual with a gentle shampoo and feel the difference.

Why coconut-based hair oil reigns supreme

The result? Hair that not only looks good post-styling, but feels strong, soft, and alive – even after multiple looks.

With the right prep, your hair can take on every tool in your beauty kit. The goal isn’t to avoid styling to prevent damage – it’s to style smarter.