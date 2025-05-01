‘Heeramandi’ turns one: Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha celebrate a year of grace, power and nostalgia

It’s been a year since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar graced Netflix screens and captivated audiences with its opulence, emotion, and powerful storytelling. On the occasion of the show’s first anniversary, leading actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha took to social media to express their heartfelt gratitude and nostalgia for being a part of the project.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who essayed the poetic and resilient Bibbojaan, shared a nostalgic reel on Instagram featuring memorable moments from the show. In her emotional note, she wrote, “Heeramandi turns one. Cheering for Sanjay sir, our captain! Moin sir, Sudeep da, Mahesh sir, Chang, Kruthi… My beautiful collaborators. Our champion ADs, Netflix, and the village that made this universe come alive! Thank you for the joy, the love. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts — this is an eternal love story between us.” Richa Chadha, who played the heartbreaking yet spirited Lajjo, also shared a moving note on Instagram, thanking everyone who contributed to the show’s success. “Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! Thank you Netflix, Monika Shergill, Tanya Bami for backing Bhansali Productions’ vision. Love you sir, you’re a dream. A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle of a show!” she wrote, while posting cherished glimpses of her performance.

Set during the Indian independence movement of the 1940s, Heeramandi followed the lives of courtesans in Lahore’s red-light district. Alongside Aditi and Richa, the ensemble cast included Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. Premiered on May 1, 2024, the series continues to enjoy a strong legacy, hailed for its visual splendor, stellar performances, and Bhansali’s signature storytelling flair.