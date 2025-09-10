Henna Cream: A monsoon must-have for hair nourishment and natural shine

Even as the cloudy skies fill our hearts with joy, limp hair tells a very different story. We see increased moisture and humidity during the monsoon season, which can result in a variety of hair issues. High humidity causes hair to absorb moisture, making it swell and become prone to breakage and frizz. Dandruff, hair loss, and infections of the scalp are common problems this time of the year. Humidity can also dry out the scalp, stripping away natural oils and weakening hair roots. The moisture in the monsoon season can create a damp environment, leading to scalp infections, fungal growth, hair fall, and dandruff.

To restore lost nutrients and give your hair the shine it richly deserves, a natural hair mask is ideal. Henna, earlier used for covering grey hair, can also solve most of our hair problems. We now have henna cream available that is a premixed henna paste with an easy-to-use applicator, making the application process easier. Because it is natural, organic, vegan, and free of harmful chemicals like PPD, EDTA, GMOs, gluten, ammonia, and its byproducts such as ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine, henna cream is the ideal remedy. When mixed with herbs such as guarana, jua, babassu oil, malva, and açaí found in Brazilian rainforests, henna cream can lead to amazing results. Your hair will feel refreshed if you apply it once a week for just one hour. Thus, make sure your henna cream contains all of these ingredients.

During monsoon, you must shampoo your hair at least twice a week. Make sure to use specially formulated shampoos and conditioners that are natural and vegan, and that help the hair color to last longer instead of washing it off. Also, ensure that the organic shampoo is free of sulphates, parabens, and dyes, and enriched with herbal extracts and fruits from the biodiversity of India and Brazil. Additionally, keep in mind that going out with wet hair will deplete its moisture content. This also highlights the importance of avoiding heating tools for hair styling during the monsoon, as they further dehydrate the hair.

A soothing hot oil massage for your hair promotes greater blood circulation and improved nutrient absorption by the scalp. This is a calming and beneficial practice for your hair and roots. When incorporated into your weekend routine, it can quickly become a family custom where everyone uses hot oil to give each other a much-needed head massage.

Even during the monsoon, make sure to use hats and scarves to cover your hair to protect it from environmental harm. It also protects wet hair, as sudden rainfalls can drench you anywhere. Thus, protect your hair from wind, dirt, and moisture, and henna cream can be an added advantage. Ultimately, with the goodness of henna cream and a little care, your hair can be happy and healthy during the monsoon too.

(The writer is a Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil)