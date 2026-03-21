Hina Khan gets husband’s name tattooed in mehendi for Eid

Television superstar Hina Khan has kickstarted her Eid preparations from Thursday evening.

The actress gave her fans a sneak peek into her beautiful preparations, including her Eid special ensemble and mehendi.

Sharing pictures of her festive look and outfits on social media, Hina revealed that she included a special detail in her mehendi — husband Rocky Jaiswal’s name written in Urdu.

She captioned the post, “Eid Preps.”

In the pictures, Hina is seen preparing for the festival with traditional outfits and accessories laid out. The images include a vibrant green ensemble paired with matching bangles and jewellery.

Another set of pictures highlights her detailed mehendi designs on both hands and feet. In one picture, the doting wife is proudly seen displaying her palms, where the mehendi features Urdu initials representing her and Rocky Jaiswal’s names.

She also shared a glimpse of the design on her Instagram story, writing, “Mehendi ready Jayant Jaiswal Hina – Bus ek nukhta. Our Urdu initials.”

Rocky Jaiswal later reshared the story and responded, “My Love, I loved it!”

Hina also shared more glimpses of the festive vibe, posting pictures from a photoshoot in a blue traditional outfit along with close-ups of her elaborate mehendi patterns and bangles. Hina Khan, who follows Islam, shares a strong bond with husband Rocky Jaiswal, who follows Hindu dharma. Despite their different religious backgrounds, the couple has often spoken about respecting each other’s beliefs and traditions.

Hina and Rocky — whose real name is Jayant Jaiswal — dated for over 10 years before tying the knot on June 4, 2025.

The couple met on the sets of the superhit show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where Hina essayed the lead role of Akshara and Rocky worked as the line producer.