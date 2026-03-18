Hyderabad’s Sridevi Jasti Honoured at Swiggy’s ‘She The Change’ 2026

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, celebrating women transforming India’s food and hospitality sector

Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY/BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, recently organized the 2026 edition of ‘She The Change’ in New Delhi. This flagship initiative, with the tagline ‘From Vision to Venture’, celebrates women who are redefining India’s culinary and business landscape.

The Chief Guest, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder, MD and Group CEO, Swiggy, felicitated 28 women from the F&B industry across two categories—Entrepreneur of the Year and Chef of the Year.

These awards recognized their contributions to culinary innovation and business success. The honourees included Sridevi Jasti, Founder, Vibrant Living. Through her entrepreneurial initiative, Ms. Jasti champions wholesome, plant-forward nutrition, turning clean eating into a sustainable lifestyle choice. This recognition highlights the city’s continued influence as one of India’s most dynamic hubs for culinary innovation and women-led food businesses.

She The Change was a curated gathering of pioneers, disruptors, and visionaries from India’s food industry reinforcing Swiggy’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs in the F&B sector. Swiggy currently has 70,000 women-run restaurants on its platform, and as per internal estimates, these entrepreneurs are generating close to 4,20,000 jobs, with each restaurant employing an average of six direct employees.