I saw a spirit in my hotel room, says actress Krithi Shetty

ActressKrithi Shetty, who plays a Gypsy spirit reader in director Nalan Kumarasamy’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’, featuring actor Karthi in the lead, has now disclosed that she really came across a spirit a day before she began shooting for the film!

Talking exclusively, Krithi Shetty, who has three big releases lined up back-to-back in Tamil, discloses, “I play a Gypsy spirit reader in Nalan sir’s film. I am like a medium, basically.”

So, does this film have something to do with the supernatural? “It has a little bit. I mean, this character is what brings in that mystical vibe to the whole film itself. It’s very strange, but at the same time, it’s very exciting to play a character like this because I don’t think I have seen so much of it in Indian cinema myself.”

But ask her if she believes in spirits and if whether she has had supernatural experiences and she says, “I definitely believe in spirits. Because I am Tulu. We pray to our ancestors and we believe that they are always around us, protecting us like our guardian angels. So, I believe in spirits for sure.”

She goes on to add, “Something happened to me just the night before starting shoot for this film which made me believe in spirits even more. I witnessed a spirit in my hotel room. Just the night before my first day of shoot, it was very, very strange. I am not sure if that spirit came to help me or it came because I did something while learning or while I was in the process of becoming the character.”

“I didn’t see the face of the spirit. But I saw the body, I saw the figure. And when we turned the light on, there was a loud sound and my mother and I looked at each other knowing that this was something supernatural,” she recollects.

The experience, the actress says, made her conviction in her character much stronger.

“I think in a way I should be grateful to the spirit for making my belief in my character grow stronger. Because if you go out and tell people that there is something called a medium and that they can talk to spirits or they can see spirits, I am sure people won’t believe you. I did not myself before this film. But after this experience, I had no choice. So, it just made my conviction in my character much stronger,” she explains.

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. Cinematography for the film is by George C Williams while editing has been taken care of by Vetre Krishnan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu and choreography is by Sandy and Sharief. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Vivek, Kelithee and Muthamil and costumes have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram and Pallavi Singh. Interestingly, the film has three co-directors in Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar and Sundar Venkat.