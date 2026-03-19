Imtiaz Ali’s women in cinema are the story: Sharvari

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has opened up about her experience of working with acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, praising his distinctive storytelling and portrayal of women on screen.

Known for creating deeply layered female characters, Imtiaz Ali has carved a unique space in Indian cinema. Sharvari, stepping into that legacy as the film’s leading lady, described the opportunity as both emotional and transformative. She expressed that being an “Imtiaz Ali heroine” goes beyond performance, as it allows an actor to connect with the character on a deeply personal level. Calling it a dream moment, Sharvari said being chosen by the filmmaker feels like a strong validation of her craft, especially considering his collaborations with leading actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. She highlighted how women in his films are not just part of the narrative but often become the emotional core of the story.

Reflecting on iconic characters such as Geet from Jab We Met, Tara from Tamasha, and Veera from Highway, Sharvari noted that these roles are defined by emotional depth, resilience, and authenticity. She credited the director for helping her evolve both as an actor and as a person.

Sharvari further added that working with Imtiaz Ali encourages vulnerability and honesty, allowing actors to explore complex emotions without filters. She believes such storytelling leaves a lasting impact and shapes an artist’s creative journey.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.