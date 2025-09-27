Indian designers Mehakk Jain and Anamika Khanna dazzle at London Fashion Week 2025

Indian designers Mehakk Jain and Anamika Khanna recently stole the spotlight at London Fashion Week 2025, showcasing collections that blend fantasy, heritage, and modern fashion. Mehakk’s dreamy ‘Enchantment’ explored fairy-core aesthetics with sustainable craftsmanship, while Khanna’s ‘AK|OK’ debuted a nostalgic, modern take on traditional Indian artistry. Both collections highlighted India’s rich creativity on the global stage.

Mehakk Jain’s Dreamlike “Enchantment”

Fashion designer Mehakk Jain premiered her latest collection, Enchantment, at St John’s Cathedral, Hyde Park, in collaboration with Fashion Week and The City Runway on September 19, 2025. The collection offered a dreamy exploration of fairy-core aesthetics, where fantasy and nature merged seamlessly with fashion.

Drawing inspiration from magical gardens, shimmering florals, and delicate textures, Mehakk’s designs featured ombré finishes and intricate glass bead hand embroidery reminiscent of fairytales. The collection balanced softness with edge, presenting tailored jackets, shirts, micro skirts, and romantic corsets that radiated youthful energy, individuality, and escapism.

A strong advocate for sustainable luxury, Mehakk worked closely with local artisans, using fabrics such as silk organza and Chanderi, naturally dyed with Sappan wood and Indian madder. “Each garment is a love letter to nature, heritage, and the joy of dressing up like the main character in your own fairytale,” she shared.

Anamika Khanna’s Nostalgic AK|OK Debut

Meanwhile, Anamika Khanna’s label, AK|OK, made its highly anticipated London debut at Hamleys, the world’s iconic toy store. The collection reimagined Indian artistry through the lens of nostalgia and memory. Drawing from her grandmother’s home in Rajasthan, Khanna infused each garment with childhood memories, creating a story-driven runway experience.

Chikankari embroidery appeared on coats paired with slouchy trousers, and silver elements inspired by Indian jewellery were modernized for everyday wear with jeans, skirts, and boots. Bold graphic prints, inspired by Indian mythology and astrology, added a whimsical, childlike wonder, while staying true to Khanna’s philosophy of bridging heritage with contemporary style.

“London was a very natural choice for us because it is so open and accepting of different cultures and experimentations,” Khanna said. Her collection offered a pause in a fast-paced, digitized world—a chance to reconnect with handmade craftsmanship and meaningful fashion.

Both designers showcased India’s rich fashion heritage while pushing creative boundaries, offering international audiences a glimpse of contemporary Indian design that is both imaginative and rooted in tradition.