Indian women breaking gender barriers in sports world steadily

The notion that fields like politics, the armed forces, and sports were traditionally men’s domains is now changing, with sportswomen taking center stage. Time and again, women in sports have brought victories, rewritten history, and broken long-standing barriers of discrimination.

Recently, the Indian women’s cricket team that won its first World Cup added another feather to the cap of India’s flourishing women’s sports ecosystem. Karnam Malleswari kick-started India’s Olympic success for women and inspired the next generation of athletes by winning the country’s first-ever women’s Olympic medal—a bronze—at Sydney 2000.

This was followed by Olympic and other prestigious medals won by boxer Mary Kom, badminton stars Saina Nehwal and P. V. Sindhu, tennis player Sania Mirza, and many others. Over the years, sportswomen have not only broken the glass ceiling but have also gone the extra mile to outshine their male counterparts on various occasions, bringing pride to India on global platforms.

For instance, Santosh Yadav became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest twice. Similarly, P. V. Sindhu won multiple medals in badminton, including an Olympic silver, surpassing the achievements of several male players. Another remarkable athlete is Mary Kom, who is the only boxer—male or female—to win eight World Championship medals.

Beyond popular sports in India like cricket, hockey, and football, women athletes have also made remarkable strides in other disciplines such as chess, golf, basketball, and soccer.

Throughout their journeys, these sportswomen have achieved success despite numerous hurdles, including lack of recognition, support, and proper infrastructure.

Despite their inspiring achievements, women’s sports in India still lack the recognition they deserve. Although the situation has improved over the years, much more remains to be done. Only a few states have developed adequate training infrastructure, while many still lag behind in creating facilities for women.

State governments should strive to provide basic amenities and establish dedicated facilities equipped with high-quality infrastructure for women in sports, in addition to upgrading existing facilities.

Apart from infrastructure, every state should provide incentives and promote awareness to encourage more women to participate in sports. Including chapters on sportswomen achievers in school curricula can also help parents view sports as a viable career option for their daughters.

The government should further open the women’s sports sector to public–private partnerships. Cash prizes for sportswomen should be equal to those awarded to their male counterparts. Such measures can help create a women-friendly sports environment, promote gender equality, and pave the way for future sportswomen to bring even more laurels to India.