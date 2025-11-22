Ishita Dutta shares parenting ‘expectation vs reality’ moment as son ‘misses flights’

Couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth had a rather hilarious parenting moment when their plan to surprise their son Vayu with a close-up look at airplanes went completely downhill.

The couple took to Instagram, where they shared a video narrating the hilarious yet adorable chaos, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

In a video shared by the couple, Ishita could be heard saying that they had set out in high spirits after discovering that a nearby hotel rooftop offered a clear view of aircraft taking off and landing.

She said: “Ishita Something very funny has happened. So, let’s start from the beginning. Vayu is obsessed with aeroplanes and helicopters. So, we thought, let’s take him to the airport today. Not the airport, we’ll go to a nearby hotel. So, Fairfield has this rooftop area where you can see the landing and take off.”

Ishita said that their son Vayu, who is fascinated with aeroplanes and helicopters, came prepared with his toy fleet and “full excitement”.

“We got Vayu since morning he’s very excited.He’s got his aeroplanes and helicopter. And we came and not even a single plane was flying. So, we thought, maybe there will be fewer flights today.”

Ishita recalled waiting for over 15 to 20 minutes before learning that the airport was shut for the entire day due to maintenance.

“Not one single plane which is taking off and landing. And then he called someone and we found out that the airport is under maintenance and it is shut for the whole day which I have never heard of. I was like, are you serious, you know. I am just laughing.”

Vatsal added a light-hearted apology on camera, saying: “I think it’s very funny because... Sorry, Vayu. Sorry, poor Vayu.”

With the plan grounded, Ishita said Vayu eventually began playing inside the hotel. She promised to bring him back another day.

“Now, he’s playing in the hotel because there’s nothing else to do. But I will get him back for sure because I really wanted him to see. But I think I better luck,” said Ishita.

To which, Vatsal added: “Because of this we can go for a coffee date.”

The couple captioned the clip: “Parenting: Expectation vs Reality”

Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016. They got married in 2017 in Mumbai. In 2023, the couple had a baby boy Vayu