Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates birthday in style at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea

Have you ever wondered how A-listers always seem to have the most enviable luxury getaways? Their picture-perfect vacations leave us scrolling endlessly through their feeds in awe. From undiscovered gems and the best of restaurants to the most incredible stays, they really know how to make the most of a little time off!

Fresh off her recent visit to Saudi, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is sharing all that made her birthday truly memorable. Accompanied by her parents, Jackie took a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, kicking off her Saudi visit with a trip to the Red Sea and ending in the capital, Riyadh. If you’re looking for recommendations that tick all the A-list boxes, look no further!

Where to Stay:

Starting at Saudi’s Red Sea, Jacqueline chose Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve situated on Ummahat Island. One of only seven Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide, this private island is known for its vibrant coral reefs and unspoiled natural beauty. Every nook and corner of the hotel is a subtle nod to Saudi’s design heritage and blends seamlessly with its pristine surroundings.

In Riyadh, the Bollywood star opted for Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel, situated in the heart of the capital and offering luxurious amenities and world-class service.

Where to eat:

A big part of the perfect holiday is keeping your palate happy. For the Indian-Sri Lankan celebrity, Sita in Nujuma was an absolute standout with a perfect balance of Levantine cuisine and French style confectionary. With an ambience that is inspired by old bazaars, Sita exquisitely captures the essence of luxury and tranquility. Jackie indulged in the unique menu post her Hatha yoga session at the resort’s Neyrah Spa in Nujuma.

Another must-visit for Jackie while in Riyadh was the Flamingo Room in Diriyah, which provided the perfect setting for Jacqueline’s birthday dinner. Located in the heart of Riyadh’s historic and cultural neighborhood, along the scenic banks of the Wadi Hanifah riverbed, this restaurant blends vibrant aesthetics with a delectable menu, making it the ideal spot for a refined dining experience. If you’re a vegetarian like Jackie, there’s plenty on their menu that’s bound to satiate. (Pro tip: don’t forget to try the butternut carpaccio!)

What to do:

A visit to Saudi’s Red Sea, just isn’t complete without a dose of aquatic adventure at Galaxea and The WAMA Sailing Club. Here, the world’s fourth largest barrier reef system awaits, with scuba diving experiences that focus on showcasing the biodiversity that calls The Red Sea home. While Jacqueline chose to snorkel and sail with her parents on her birthday eve, you can always paddle board, dive or even kayak your way through the pristine Red Sea waters.

Nothing speaks to the heart more than a rejuvenating session at the spa and at Nujuma’sNeyrah Spa, you will find a wide range of bespoke therapies including sound therapy, meditation, and lunar yoga, all offered by trained experts. In the evenings, head to the beach and sip healthy smoothies or healing herbal teas while you take in the sunset at Nujuma’sAffia, a comfortable lounge at the resort, overlooking the sea.

Mansard Riyadh’s spa also offers a plethora of options. As the first exclusive L’Occitane spa in Riyadh, it provides a serene environment for relaxation and rejuvenation. The spa’s treatments are inspired by Provencal tradition, combining holistic approaches with personalized experiences. With its French-inspired interiors and captivating scents, the spa promises an unforgettable experience.

Getting there:

Saudi is a mere 5-hour flight away from India. While Jacqueline chose Saudia Airlines, you can choose from up to 7 other airline carriers with direct flights to Saudi.

Indians holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Those not eligible under the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the visa through 11 Tasheer Centres across the country. Indian travellers can also apply for a Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96-hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance at the Saudia Airline and Flynas website for a nominal fee.