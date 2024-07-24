Jessica Alba advocates for more sleep for women, highlights new research

Actress Jessica Alba, renowned for her roles in hits like ‘Entourage’, ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’, and ‘Never Been Kissed’, is using her platform to advocate for improved sleep among women. Alba recently highlighted a new study on her Instagram stories, underscoring the necessity for women to get additional rest to optimize their health and performance.



The study reveals that women require an extra 20 minutes of sleep compared to men due to the constant mental workload they manage, including decision-making, planning, and other forms of “invisible labor”. Despite this, the Sleep Foundation notes that almost half of all women fall short of the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, primarily due to stress, hormonal changes, and caregiving duties.

Jessica Alba, who began her acting career at 13 with roles in ‘Camp Nowhere’ and ‘The Secret World of Alex Mack’, gained significant acclaim at 19 for her leading role in ‘Dark Angel’, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her success continued with standout performances in ‘Honey’ and various other box office hits, cementing her status as a prominent Hollywood actress.

Alba’s call for better sleep practices highlights an important issue, aiming to raise awareness about the need for adequate rest to support women’s overall well-being.