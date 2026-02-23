Juhi Chawla takes a noble way to celebrate daughter Jahnavi’s birthday

Bollywood icon Juhi Chawla marked her daughter Jahnavi Mehta’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post and a meaningful environmental gesture that won hearts online. On Sunday, the actress shared a warm family photograph featuring her husband Jai Mehta and daughter Jahnavi Mehta, along with an emotional message and a powerful ‘go-green’ initiative.

Taking to social media, Juhi announced that she had dedicated the planting of 1,000 trees to commemorate Jahnavi’s special day. In her touching note, she wrote, “A 1,000 trees for my little Jahnavi… Keep on smiling. Keep on shining. Love you. May God bless you. Happy Haaapppyyy Haaapppyyy Birthdayy!!” The post quickly drew love and admiration from fans and well-wishers, who praised the actress for blending celebration with social responsibility.

In the shared photograph, Jahnavi is seen wearing a light blue graduation robe and holding a bouquet of flowers, reflecting an important milestone in her academic journey. Juhi and Jai Mehta stand beside her, smiling proudly, capturing a beautiful family moment filled with warmth and joy.

Juhi Chawla married Jai Mehta in 1995 after meeting through mutual friends. Their relationship blossomed quietly, and the couple chose to keep their wedding private, maintaining a low-profile personal life ever since. Over the years, Juhi has often spoken about Jai’s unwavering support, especially during emotionally difficult phases of her life. Together, they are parents to two children — Jahnavi and son Arjun Mehta — both of whom prefer to stay away from the media spotlight and remain focused on their education.

On the professional front, Juhi’s journey has been nothing short of iconic. She was crowned Miss India in 1984 and made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986. However, it was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak that made her a household name, where she starred opposite Aamir Khan. Over the years, she went on to deliver several memorable hits including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Yes Boss, Ishq and Duplicate, becoming one of the most loved actresses of her era.

Beyond cinema, Juhi remains actively involved in business ventures and environmental causes. Her birthday tribute to Jahnavi not only celebrated motherhood and family but also reinforced her long-standing commitment to sustainability, making the occasion both personal and purposeful.