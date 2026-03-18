Kajol offers a quirky mantra for dealing with weight gain

Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday shared a lighthearted and quirky take on dealing with weight gain, staying true to her trademark sense of humour. The actor took to social media to post a cheeky “mantra” for those who find it hard to accept a few extra kilos.

Sharing a witty message, Kajol wrote, “When ur weighing scale tells u that u have put on weight but can’t see it always assume it’s gone to ur head and u have just become smarter ! #namaste

Follow me for more hidden gems. (Sic)”

The actress is often seen sharing pun-filled, fun and quirky thoughts online, offering her followers a dose of humour and positivity.

In a similar post showcasing her classic comic timing, Kajol revealed how most of her life is a compilation of random moments that unexpectedly turn picture-perfect.

The ‘Maa’ actress was seen posing by a door in a social media post.

Giving context in the caption, she shared that while deciding whether to shut the door or leave it open, her moment of confusion ended up creating a perfect shot.

“Deciding whether I should shut the door or leave it open… And somehow that became the shot! A lot like most of life (sic),” the caption read.

On the professional front, Kajol will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’.

She will play Maya, a woman on a revenge mission, in a story centered on a mother-daughter duo.Helmed by debutant director Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film also features Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Bollywood debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles.