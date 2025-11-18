Kajol shares her thought of the day, asks everybody to ‘stay sexy’

Bollywood actress Kajol, recently sharing her ‘thought of the day’, asked fans to ‘stay sexy’.

The actress, alongside the post on her social media, also shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. Kajol looked classy and all things elegant in her pictures. For the caption, she wrote, “Thought for the day… stay sexy! And don’t get murdered,” and added a folded hands emoticon. It looks like the actress shot for the photoshoot right before the shoot of her talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ that she co-hosts with actress Twinkle Khanna.

The actress was seen donning the same outfit for the episode that saw Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon as guests recently. The actress, on Monday, had also shared a story on her social media account that resonated with a lot of fans. Kajol, known for her fun and relatable posts, imagined an extra day slipped between Sunday and Monday.

In her quintessential humorous style, she shared a note that read, “There should be a day between Sunday and Monday called ‘Hang on a second.” With this playful line, Kajol joked about wanting a little more time before the Monday rush begins, perfectly capturing the universal wish for a longer weekend. The ‘Fanaa’ actress is often seen sharing fun, light-hearted posts, unleashing her quirky sense of humour.

On account of Children’s Day on the 14th of November this year, she had penned a hilarious post for her son, Yug, and daughter, Nysa. Sharing their images, the proud mom wrote, “Children’s Day, and today I can say that ‘that is a lot of work’, but when it goes well, it’s the best feeling in the world… Here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them… Can we just shrink them after 8pm, pls?” On the work front, Kajol is currently hosting her talk show “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle”. She will also appear in the upcoming film titled “Maharagni: Queen of Queens”.