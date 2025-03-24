Kangana Ranaut raises a pertinent question about how society looks at women

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, recently took to social media to share intriguing insights about legendary actress Meena Kumari. Through her Instagram stories, the Queen star revealed little-known facts about the Pakeezah actress, particularly highlighting her contributions beyond acting.

Sharing glimpses of Meena Kumari’s iconic looks from Kamal Amrohi’s classic drama Pakeezah, Kangana disclosed that the late actress personally designed her costumes for the film. She wrote, “Who designed Meena Kumari’s iconic costume in Pakeezah?” before answering, “The actress herself designed the iconic costumes.”

Further elaborating, Kangana mentioned that Meena Kumari’s green outfit with pure gold embroidery remains one of her most cherished looks among fans. She added, “Her outfit reflected her deep understanding of the character,” and emphasized that the actress personally curated her looks and sourced her jewelry.

Beyond discussing Meena Kumari’s fashion sense, Kangana raised a thought-provoking point about how society tends to objectify women while ignoring their intellect. She wrote, “Do we know that she was also a great poet and lyricist? A beautiful woman’s genius is always undermined, so that she can be easily sexualized and never intellectualized.”

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for multiple projects. She will reunite with R Madhavan for an untitled thriller directed by AL Vijay. The film, shot in both Hindi and Tamil, wrapped up production and is expected to release soon. Additionally, she has a promising lineup that includes The Legend of Didda, the much-anticipated sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, along with Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Sita: The Incarnation.