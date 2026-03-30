Kareena Kapoor shares March vacation moments

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently delighted fans by offering a glimpse into her “March diaries” through a series of pictures shared on social media. The post captured moments from her family vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, showcasing a perfect blend of relaxation, style, and family bonding.

The actress began her photo series with a stylish selfie, followed by images of her enjoying the snow-covered landscape. In one striking picture, Kareena is seen posing confidently with ski poles against a picturesque snowy backdrop. Another frame captures Saif Ali Khan unwinding amidst serene mountains, reflecting the calm and beauty of their getaway.

Adding a personal touch, Kareena also shared candid moments with her children, including a heartwarming snapshot of her enjoying time in the snow with one of her sons. The post further included glimpses of her shopping outing, where she was seen taking a mirror selfie, along with images highlighting the food and treats the family indulged in during their vacation.

Summing up her month, Kareena captioned the post, “Started with snow, ended with snacks… that’s been March,” perfectly encapsulating the mix of travel and indulgence.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing for her upcoming film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The investigative crime thriller marks her first on-screen collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film explores the ripple effects of a single dark incident and how it triggers a chain of intense consequences.

The shoot for Daayra has already been completed. Announcing the wrap, Kareena expressed gratitude to the entire team for their dedication and hard work, while confirming that the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.