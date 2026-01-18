Katrina Kaif teases sister Isabelle as she revisits her 2016 journey in viral trend

Actress Isabelle Kaif joined the ongoing trend of revisiting old social media moments as she looked back at her 2016 phase, drawing a cheeky response from her Bollywood superstar sister Katrina Kaif, who playfully corrected her, pointing out that it was skiing and not snowboarding.

Isabelle took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself from ten years back and captioned: “Am I actually catching an IG Trend 2016 was the year of blue hair, the duck face, over reacting in Disneyland, snowboarding, fencing, but mainly way too much duck face (sic).”

However, it was Katrina Kaif’s comment that caught eyes of many social media users. The actress humorously corrected her sister, writing in the comment section, “Umm skiing.”

Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal too dropped a comment, saying: “You look the sameeeee”.

To which, Isabelle replied: “@sunsunnykhez I’ll take the blantant lies thank you very much.”

Isabelle is the younger sister of Katrina, who made her actingdebut in the 2021 film Time to Dance alongside Sooraj Pancholi. The film follows an injured ballroom dancer who gets her hopes up when she meets the perfect dance partner. Overcoming her painful past, she strives to succeed without losing her heart to her new teammate.

Talking about Katrina, she and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal on January 7 announced that they have named their first bundle of joy Vihaan Kaushal.

Revealing the name in a joint post, they shared an adorable picture of little Vihaan’s hand on Katrina and Vicky’s hands.

Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words (sic).”

Katrina was last seen on screen in Merry Christmas. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma. The basic plot of the film was based on FredericDard’s French novel Le Monte-charge.