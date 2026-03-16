Kratika Sengar announces social media break to focus on offline life

Television actress Kratika Sengar has decided to step away from social media for some time, choosing to focus on her personal life and spend more time away from the digital space. The actress shared the update with her followers through a brief note on her official Instagram account, explaining that she wants to pause, reset, and live more in the moment.

In her message, the actress wrote that she is “taking a break to breathe, reset and live a little more offline,” adding that she will return whenever the time feels right. Her announcement quickly drew responses from fans, many of whom expressed support and wished her well during the break.

Several followers filled the comment section with encouraging messages. One user wrote that they would miss her but would patiently wait for her return, while another commented that her fans would always look forward to her comeback. Others wished her happiness and encouraged her to enjoy life away from social media.

Kratika Sengar began her acting career with the popular television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the roles of Sanchi and Sugandhi Virani. She later gained further recognition after appearing as Prerana Gill Garewal in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Her popularity grew significantly when she portrayed Aarti Goyal Scindia in Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara. She also impressed viewers with her performance as Payal Prasad in the television drama Service Wali Bahu. In her personal life, Kratika married actor Nikitin Dheer on September 3, 2014. Nikitin is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devika Dheer, on May 12, 2022. Following the passing of Pankaj Dheer last year after a battle with cancer, the actress has occasionally shared emotional posts remembering him. Through these messages, she has expressed gratitude for the affection and warmth he showed her, often describing how he treated her like his own daughter. While Kratika’s break from social media may be temporary, fans continue to extend their support and look forward to her eventualreturn.