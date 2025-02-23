Kriti Reveals she did her own hair and make-up, flaunts her ‘desi’ girl look

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon embraced her inner ‘desi’ queen, enchanting fans with breathtaking pictures of herself in stunning Indian ensembles.

Kriti took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures and videos from an event, which seemed to be a wedding, she attended.

She shared her various looks she carried in the ceremonies she attended. One thing that stood out was that the actress mentioned that she did her own hair and makeup. One picture even featured her sister Nupur.

“Tell me that you’re Desi without telling me that you’re Desi! Styled by @sukritigrover Team: @vanigupta.23… HMU by Me,” she wrote as the caption.

Kriti did not mention about the event she was attending.

Last year, Kriti attended her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s relative’s wedding which surfaced on the internet, adding fuel to the chatter.

Dating rumours of Kriti and Kabir caught fire after their photo from a trip together went viral on social media. The two have neither confirmed or denied the relationship claims.

Earlier this month, Kriti celebrated a year of ‘Teri Baaton Meina Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with a quirky video. She played a robot named SIFRA in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

“Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” revolves around a smart robotics engineer, Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor). His aunt, Urmila Shukla (Dimple Kapadia) invites him to the USA and introduces him to the Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation alias SIFRA (Kriti Sanon), who looks and behaves exactly like a human. The story gains momentum as these two try to pass her off as a normal girl in their family. “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” reached the cinema halls on 9th February 2024. Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush in Anand L Rai’s directorial “Teri Ishk Mein”. Penned by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav, the movie has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. “Teri Ishk Mein” is likely to be released in theatres on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.