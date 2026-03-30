Kubbra Sait calls for self-acceptance amid social media pressures

Actress Kubbra Sait has spoken candidly about the growing pressure of unrealistic body standards in the age of social media, urging individuals to look within rather than blaming external platforms. During a recent interaction, the actress shared her perspective on how insecurities are often misplaced on social media rather than being addressed at their root.

Responding to a question about the increasing pressure on actors to meet certain body standards, Kubbra emphasized that the issue goes beyond digital platforms. She stated that instead of blaming social media, people should reflect on why they feel insecure in the first place. According to her, self-belief plays a crucial role, and no platform can create insecurity if one is confident from within. She also highlighted that she personally chooses not to alter her appearance beyond maintaining basic fitness, while respecting others’ choices to do otherwise.

Kubbra further stressed the importance of avoiding judgment and focusing on one’s own life. She noted that feelings of security or insecurity stem from within and cannot be solely attributed to external influences like social media.

Reflecting on her acting journey, Kubbra said that growth comes from seizing opportunities and staying consistent. Since stepping into the industry, she has focused on discipline, passion, and a clear sense of purpose. She recalled that moving to Mumbai was a turning point, as it helped her align her career with her true passion.

Before entering films, Kubbra had a well-paying job abroad but often questioned her happiness. Choosing to follow her passion, she embraced acting wholeheartedly. She credited her journey to consistent effort and the encouragement she received from collaborators, adding that the success she has achieved so far exceeds her expectations, leaving her feeling grateful.