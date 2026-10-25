Kuchipudi’s graceful tribute to the divine feminine

Recently, the Dassera Dance Festival, celebrated at Sri Sita Ramaswamy Devalayam, Jubilee Hills, featured a Kuchipudi recital by the students of ‘Muvva Nritya Raaga Nigamam’, a classical dance school founded by Guru Dr. Himabindu Kanoj. The five students who took part in the programme were Ujwala Alluri, Pranathi Chavali, Srujana Musti, Kina Saanvi and Amrita Shivani. The ensemble’s green and red-bordered costumes were elegant.

The opening item, which began the programme auspiciously, was “Gajaananayutam Ganeshwaram.” This is a Sanskrit composition by one of the divine trinity of Carnatic music, Sri Muthuswami Deekshitar, praising Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The composer describes Lord Ganesha as being worshipped by Brahma and Indra. He says that the Lord’s feet, resembling the lotus, are revered by the Bhutaganas, and praises Vinayaka’s skill in vanquishing the demon Kunjara. The composer praises him as the elder brother of Guruguha and as the embodiment of Pranava. Choreographed by Dr. Hima Bindu, this song is set to raga Vegavaahini. It was performed by Ujwala, Pranathi, Srujana and Kina. The mellifluous music was danced to aptly by the students, who went through the characteristic graceful movements with élan.

“Mamavasada Janani”, a composition by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal, praises Goddess Durga, the slayer of the demon Mahishasura, and seeks her protection. The Goddess is compared to a honeybee and Lord Shiva to a lotus flower. Radiant like the Moon, she is worshipped by Brahma and all the celestials, and her stories are sung by rishis. She is like the Kalpavriksha, or wish-bestowing tree, showering boons on her devotees. The daughter of the Mountain King and the sister of Lord Padmanabha, she destroys wicked demons and removes our worldly sorrows.

Choreographed by Guru Badrinath in Kanada ragam, the piece was performed by Pranathi. She depicted the gracious and ferocious aspects of the Goddess with delicate abhinaya and vigorous nritta.

The composition “Kanjadalayatakshi Kamakshi” is also by Sri Muthuswami Deekshitar. This keertana is in praise of Goddess Kamakshi. The composer says, “O Kamakshi! Your eyes resemble lotus petals. You are the charming friend (Manohari) of Goddess Lakshmi; your gait is royal, akin to that of an elephant, and you are Tripura Sundari, with your feet adorned with precious gems. You shine like a radiant full moon, and with an encompassing smile, you bestow boons and bless your devotees. You are also known as Bhuvaneshwari, the consort of Ekamranatha, and Shankari.”

Set in Kamalamanohari ragam, the piece was choreographed by Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam and performed by Ujwala. Ujwala gave a polished description through dance of the glorious stanzas hailing the majesty of Devi.

The concluding Nava Durga Stuti, performed by all the students together, paid tribute to the nine different forms of the Goddess through verses praising the manifestations she assumes during the nine days of Navratri. This piece was highly suitable and appropriate for the festive occasion. The nine forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri, respectively celebrated on each consecutive day.

As the dancers transitioned, forming tableaux that brought out the salient features of each form, they appeared like a series of sculptured friezes on stage, to the audience’s delighted applause.

Credit is due to Dr. Himabindu Kanoj for her meticulous grooming of her students, enabling them to deliver a refined performance.