Lakshmi Manchu emp hasises the importance of mental and physical health

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, known for her versatile roles in film and television, recently shared valuable insights into how she balances her demanding career with prioritizing mental and physical health. In a candid discussion, Lakshmi spoke about the importance of self-care and how it plays a crucial role in leading a fulfilling and productive life.

“I truly believe that the art of self-care is something we all must understand. It’s not rocket science,” said Lakshmi, reflecting on her personal journey. “If you don’t love yourself enough to take care of your body and mind, you can’t expect others to do so for you. While we’re blessed with good people around us, no one can heal you better than yourself.”

For Lakshmi, self-care goes beyond indulgence in expensive gifts or experiences. It’s about nurturing the body and mind through simple yet essential practices. She stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and fitness routines to nourish both the body and mind. “Are you eating right? Are you engaging in basic fitness to stay healthy? These things are vital for self-nourishment,” she explained.

The actress acknowledged that everyone faces mental and physical health challenges, but leading a disciplined and balanced lifestyle can provide the strength to cope with life’s ups and downs. “Yes, life will have its issues, but maintaining a disciplined lifestyle gives you the mental and physical resilience to face those challenges better,” she added.

Lakshmi also shared her personal experiences with mental and physical health struggles, emphasizing how her dedication to self-care and her fearless attitude has kept her going. “With self-love and care, you’re in a better position to spread love to others and contribute positively to the world,” she said, urging everyone to make their well-being a top priority.

On the professional front, Lakshmi, daughter of renowned actor Mohan Babu, made her acting debut in the American television series Las Vegas. She has since featured in shows like Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover, and Mystery ER. Additionally, she starred in the popular web series Yakshini.