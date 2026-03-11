Lisa Ray says midlife is not a crisis but ‘the most important aspect of a woman’s life’

Actress and model Lisa Ray, on Tuesday, opened up about the realities of midlife for women through a reflective post on social media that spoke about ageing, self-worth, and finding inner peace.

The actress shared a post featuring a picture of herself dressed elegantly in a sari. She reflected on how growing older has helped her become more grounded and comfortable with her authentic self.

Sharing the post, Lisa wrote, “What no one tells you about Midlife…

When estrogen drops, so does people-pleasing.

Self-doubt gets quieter.

Peace gets louder.

Standards rise.

Boundaries hold.”

She added, “Midlife: when the hormones exit and the nonsense goes with them.

Less apologising.

Less auditioning.

More self-worth.

More no.

More peace.

Midlife isn’t a crisis.

It’s the main character energy.

Act Two — and finally, it’s ours.

Call it what it is — the most important act of a woman’s life.”

The actress has always spoken her heart out on sensitive issues, including health, ageing, and self-acceptance, without mincing words.

On the professional front, Lisa Ray has had a diverse acting career across Indian and international cinema.

She gained prominence with films such as ‘Kasoor’ and also in critically acclaimed projects including ‘Water’, directed by Deepa Mehta.

Over the years, she has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and international productions, and has also appeared in television and digital projects.

On the personal front, Lisa inspired many by putting up a brave front in her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009. She underwent treatment and later announced that she was cancer-free.