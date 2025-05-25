Madhavi Gunasheela unveils the mysteries of southern India in ‘If Only They Knew’

Madhavi Gunasheela is a physician-turned-author whose debut novel, ‘If Only They Knew’, explores the rich landscapes and indigenous cultures of Southern India through the lens of a gripping crime thriller. Inspired by the Western Ghats and the indigenous Paliyan tribe of the Palani Hills, Madhavi blend’s themes of fate, ambition, and morality with vivid settings and complex characters. Balancing a demanding medical career and single motherhood, she completed her novel with passion and discipline. Madhavi’s work has resonated deeply with readers, marking her as an emerging voice in contemporary Indian fiction.

Excerpts from an interview:

1. What inspired the story of If Only They Knew, and how did the idea first take shape in your mind?

The story of ‘If Only They Knew’ was very much a journey rooted in life experiences and humanity itself. The inspiration came from the beautiful Western Ghats, the stunning mountain range running through Tamil Nadu. Having always loved the hills; I knew the story had to be set against this magnificent terrain. Initially, it started as a tale about everyday life in the town of Madurai, Southern India, but it naturally evolved to include the indigenous Paliyan tribe of the Palani Hills. Their close relationship with nature fascinated me as a writer. Meeting the Paliyans personally solidified my determination to make them the heart of the novel. Over time, the story organically transformed into a crime thriller, intertwining nature, culture, and mystery.

2. Your protagonist, Alagavel, faces tough ethical choices. What message were you hoping to convey through his journey?

Alagavel is a smart, ambitious young entrepreneur, embodying the mindset of many youngsters setting out to make their mark in life. However, life’s journey is rarely straightforward — it’s an adventure that often leads into uncharted territories where the boundaries between right and wrong blur. Through Alagavel’s ethical dilemmas, I wanted to explore how ambition can sometimes cloud judgment and lead to unintended consequences. Yet, I also wanted to emphasize that having a strong moral compass and the courage to pause and evaluate choices can help navigate even the toughest situations. It’s a reminder that while life throws curveballs, ethical decisions can guide us through.

3. The book is set in Madurai, a city not often featured in mainstream fiction. How does the setting influence your narrative?

Madurai is a culturally rich temple city with a history spanning over 2,000 years, once ruled by the Pandyan and Chola kings. It’s a place full of warmth, tradition, and delicious South Indian Street food at every corner. Madurai’s proximity to the Palani Hills made it the perfect backdrop for the story. Although I am a Kannadiga from Bangalore, I chose Tamil Nadu because of my vivid memories of visiting Kodaikanal as a college student. That experience left a lasting impression and drew me toward setting the story there.

4. You’ve blended crime fiction with deeper themes like fate, ambition, and morality. Was this intentional from the start?

Not at all. When I began writing, the story was simply unfolding. But as the characters faced dilemmas and made choices, I felt a responsibility to reflect on their ethical struggles. The concept of fate, or Karma as I believe in, naturally intertwined with their actions and consequences. The novel became a reflection of how choices and destiny are linked, and how our actions shape our journey.

5. What was the biggest challenge you faced while writing this novel, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was simply learning how to write creatively. As a doctor with no formal creative writing training, I had to understand the nuances of storytelling from scratch. Being a single mother of two daughters, finding time was tough. Writing often took a backseat due to other responsibilities. But eventually, I reached a point where I had to either give up or fully commit. I began dedicating 8 to 10 hours a day to writing, driven by passion and discipline. Despite the hurdles, the joy of writing kept me going and helped me overcome obstacles.

6. How have readers responded to the book so far? Any feedback that stood out?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive and very gratifying. It’s rewarding to know that readers appreciate the labor of love that went into this book. Of course, there have been some less complimentary reviews, but I respect all opinions — everyone is entitled to their own perspective.

7. Are you working on another book? Can you give us a sneak peek?

I’m about to start my next literary journey soon. The idea is still hazy, and I’m not quite sure where it will lead yet. I’m excited to explore new themes and see how the story develops.