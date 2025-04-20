Mamazaki by Chef Farha Naaz: A Taste of Northeast India at Raen

Hyderabad’s dining scene is about to experience something truly unique with the arrival of Mamazaki by Chef Farha Naaz at Raen – The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad. Running from April 18th to May 3rd (excluding Sundays), this limited-edition pop-up invites guests to explore the vibrant and diverse cuisine of Northeast India — where tradition meets contemporary expression.

Led by Chef Farha Naaz, a celebrated figure from MasterChef India Season 8 and the founder of Mamazaki, a concept kitchen based in Guwahati, this pop-up offers a curated tasting menu that takes diners on a journey through the rich culinary traditions of the Seven Sisters. Chef Farha’s innovative approach transforms regional ingredients into compelling dishes, merging traditional flavours with modern interpretations.

Signature dishes on the menu include the Joha Yakhni Arancini, a fusion of Assam’s fragrant Joha rice and Yakhni spices; Datshi Dumplings, inspired by Bhutanese Datshi cheese and greens; Pani Pitha Crepes, a modern take on Assamese Pani Pitha; Omita Khaar Soup, featuring the aromatic bitterness of Khaar, and a refined version of the Bihu Jolpan, a celebratory dessert.

Chef Farha’s culinary philosophy centers on the use of fresh seasonal produce, indigenous herbs, and aromatic spices from the Northeast, creating a menu that celebrates the region’s food culture in a fine dining setting. Her food is not just about flavour, but also memory, place, and purpose, inviting guests to connect with the stories of Northeast India. The pop-up is open Monday to Thursday for dinner and Friday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. Reservations are essential for this exclusive dining experience.