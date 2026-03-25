Manasi Parekh reveals her mantra for life and career

National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh has opened up about the guiding philosophy that has shaped both her personal journey and professional path, saying she has always believed in carving her own space rather than following a conventional route.

Manasi Parekh took to Instagram, where she shared a transition reel of herself. In the clip, the actress is initially seen dancing in front of the camera at home, before the video swiftly transitions to her holding an award at an event.

Sharing her mantra in the caption section, the actress said, “‘Hum banaye apni nayi jagah’ has always resonated deeply with me, both in life and in my career.”

Manasi revealed that she consciously chose to step away from the expected trajectory, even when it meant embracing uncertainty.

“I’ve never followed the expected path. Creating my own, even when it felt uncertain, has always been worth it.”

According to her, building her own path has consistently proven to be a rewarding decision.

She added, “From a grounded middle-class upbringing with no industry connections to now living my dreams and helping create opportunities for others — it’s deeply fulfilling.”

Manasi made her acting debut in the serial ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’ in 2004, but gained popularity through ‘India Calling’ in 2005.

Manasi also appeared in the show ‘Gulaal’. She was also seen in shows like ‘Remote Control’ and ‘Laughter Ke Phatke’. In April 2012, she appeared in the Tamil romance film ‘Leelai’ alongside actor Shiv Panditt.

Manasi made her Hindi debut with ‘Yeh Kaisi Life’, which premiered at the International Film Festival of India. In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the Gujarati web series ‘Do Not Disturb’. A year later, she made her debut in Gujarati cinema with ‘Golkeri’. At the National Film Awards, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2024 for her portrayal of Monghi in the film ‘Kutch Express’, becoming the first Gujarati actress to receive this honour.

Her next horror comedy film ‘Jhamkudi’ was a commercial success.

Manasi’s latest release is ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’, directed by Saurabh Shukla. It is a cinematic adaptation of Shukla’s own stage play of the same name. The film stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as an elderly couple who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage.