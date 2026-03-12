Masaba Gupta says she can’t keep up with coolness of her parents

Actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta just can’t get enough of the coolness of her parents, actress Neena Gupta and cricket legend, Sir Viv Richards. The actress and fashion designer shared that she can’t keep up with her parents but is sure her daughter will give them a tough competition.

On Wednesday, Masaba took to her Instagram, and shared a video of her father in which he can be seen revisiting memories.

She wrote in the caption, “Why are my parents SO. DAMN. COOL ?! I can’t keep up. But I have a feeling my daughter will (sic)”.

In the video, the cricket legend can be seen talking to a woman. Talking about his memories from the Oval stadium, he said, “I’m listening to something which took place in 1976 at the Oval, Blast from the Past. I think I managed to score 2-9-1, so I’m just trying to recall and remember those days. It sounds pretty good”.

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the Commonwealth. When asked why he thinks it matters to so many people, he said, “Oh, it’s a great game and it’s the largest, I think, in terms of sporting activities to take place and the Commonwealth in itself has played a huge role. My country would have been Antigua and Barbuda, so I’m really excited about that”.

In 1988, he carried the flag for Antigua at the Commonwealth Games. Talking about how does it feel to represent them again within the wider Commonwealth, he said, “Oh, that period was a great time for me. I really enjoyed that. I think we were in Kuala Lumpur. This now beats it in a big way because I would have spent a lot of time in this country, so I’m just happy to be here again”.

Talking about the love that Caribbean countries offer, he said, “Oh, the Caribbean, we have so much to offer. As you know, most of the Caribbean islands have been in the Commonwealth as well. We’re from a place where the weather is as good as any. I’m not just a representative of Antigua and Barbuda, but also a representative of the rest in this, being captain for many years as well”.

Masaba Gupta, who was born out of the wedlock of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, grew up in Mumbai with her mother and pursued a career in fashion, becoming known for bold prints and unconventional motifs.

Her brand has collaborated with multiple Indian retail and lifestyle companies.