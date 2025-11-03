Masaba Gupta shares the simple joy of watching mom ‘Om’ chanting to granddaughter Matara

Designer and actress Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday in the most heartwarming way — surrounded by her loved ones and “simple joys” that define her happiness. Taking to Instagram, the fashion icon shared a glimpse of her intimate celebration, offering fans moments filled with warmth and love.

One of the highlights was a touching video of her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, tenderly teaching her granddaughter, Matara, to chant Om. The Badhaai Ho star was seen sitting on the bed with the little one, gently encouraging her as she smiled with affection. The clip beautifully captured the bond between three generations of strong women.

Masaba also shared glimpses of her birthday treats, including a strawberry cake that added a sweet note to the cozy celebration.

The designer turned actress, who celebrated her birthday on November 2, was showered with wishes from friends and colleagues across the film and fashion industries. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were among those who sent heartfelt messages. Kareena posted a stylish photo of Masaba, writing, “Happy birthday firecracker… stay fierce, stay warm, and stay lovely… just the way you are. Big hug @masabagupta.”

Masaba, daughter of Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards, has carved her own niche as a designer and actor. Following the success of her semi-autobiographical series Masaba Masaba, she continues to balance creativity and motherhood with grace.

Married to actor Satyadeep Mishra since 2023, Masaba welcomed her daughter, Matara, in October 2024. Just weeks ago, she celebrated her baby’s first birthday, writing, “My Matara is one year old today… I pray for strength in every situation and hope my daughter always finds a way to do that too.”