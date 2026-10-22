Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts her new look in a baggy shirt to keep baby bump out of sight

Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani seems to be living her best phase. The actor was seen embracing a fresh look.

The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, recently flaunted her new hairstyle in a mirror selfie, sporting a baggy and loose brown shirt paired with grey trousers.

Kiara took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her new look, and wrote, “Something about a haircut just makes you feel lighter.”

The actress looked effortlessly stylish in the brown button-down shirt, which she paired with comfortable grey trousers and was seen posing for the mirror selfie.

The actress seemed to have deliberately chosen a loose and baggy outfit to avoid her baby bump being seen.

For the uninitiated, the actress and husband Sidharth Malhotra announced that they are set to embrace parenthood once again.

On October 7, Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy through an adorable social media post.

The couple shared a picture of their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, holding a pair of ivory knitted baby booties, hinting at the newest addition to their family.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” read the caption.

Talking about Kiara and Sidharth’s love story, they fell in love while working together on their film Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in February 2023 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

The actors welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in June 2025. (IANS)