‘Nava Janardhana Parijatham’: A graceful revival by young artiste Kum. Sai Nikita Katuri

In a deeply evocative evening celebrating Andhra’s classical heritage, Kum. Sai Nikita Katuri brought alive the rare Prabandha ‘Nava Janardhana Parijatham.’ Guided by Abhinava Satyabhama Guru Shri Kala Krishna, the young artiste delivered a performance rooted in tradition yet resonant with youthful artistry. The presentation showcased how a centuries-old dance form continues to thrive through dedicated revivalists and passionate new voices.

Nartanasala’s special presentation of this ancient Prabandha highlighted the enduring legacy of Bharata Kala Prapoorna Padmasri Late Dr. Nataraja Ramakrishna, whose rigorous documentation and revival of Andhranatyam remain unparalleled. “This work is a living reminder of our cultural depth,” said a senior guest at the event, reflecting the sentiment that echoed throughout the auditorium.

Presented on November 30 at Bhaskara Auditorium, the performance was followed by a felicitation ceremony attended by prominent personalities including B R Vikram Kumar, Editor-in-Chief The Dance India; Sai Venkatesh, General Secretary, FCDFO; M Bharathi, National Coordinator, FCDFO; Dr. Sajani Vallabhaneni, Senior Research Fellow, Ministry of Culture; and Mangala Sheshadri, Senior Director, Google.

Preserving the Soul of Andhranatyam

Andhranatyam—an ancient classical dance form practiced for over 2,000 years—was meticulously revived by Dr. Nataraja Ramakrishna. Speaking about the depth of the tradition, one of the attendees noted, “Dr. Nataraja Ramakrishna garu didn’t just revive a dance form; he revived a cultural identity.”

Guru Shri Kala Krishna, considered the sole and foremost disciple of the maestro, has spent decades researching Nava Janardhana Parijatham. “For me, Satyabhama is not a character I play—it is alife I embody,” he has often said, reflecting his profound connection to the role.

The Making of a Young Artiste

Nikita, trained by her mother and Guru Ms. Sunila Gollapudi and Guru Kala Krishna, balances her education at Sreenidhi International School with rigorous artistic pursuit. Sunila, an IT leader, author, vocalist, painter and founder of Nartanasala, shared her pride, saying, “Andhranatyam has shaped our lives. Seeing Nikita carry this legacy forward is deeply fulfilling.”

An RSL Grade-5 pianist and trained vocalist, Nikita is also exploring contemporary sound design under mentor Vinayak Rao. “I want to stay rooted in tradition while shaping new artistic paths,” she said, reflecting her vision for the future.

A Performance Steeped in Emotion

Nikita presented four segments of the Prabandha, tracing Satyabhama’s emotional arc—from tender longing and separation to reunion and devotion. Her nuanced abhinaya and rhythmic clarity stood out. As one rasika remarked after the show, “She didn’t just perform the story; she lived it.” With authenticity, discipline, and a fresh artistic voice, Sai Nikita Katuri’s presentation reaffirmed the timeless relevance of Andhranatyam and marked her as a promising torchbearer of this cherished heritage.