Neena Gupta admits learning social media and latest music trends from the younger generation

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently shared how collaborating with younger actors has helped her stay in sync with changing times—especially when it comes to social media, fashion, language, and music trends. She mentioned that working with the younger generation exposes her to things she might not have explored otherwise, from trending songs to evolving styles of communication.

Reflecting on this, Neena recalled advice from her late friend Mr Talwar, who believed in learning across generations—spending youth with elders to gain wisdom, and later surrounding oneself with younger people to stay updated. Inspired by this philosophy, she now consciously embraces learning from those younger than her.

Known for her candid and fearless personality, Neena has often stood out for her honesty. A few years ago, she made headlines when she openly asked for work on social media, a move that resonated widely across the industry and audiences alike. Over the years, she has delivered powerful performances in films like “Badhaai Ho”, “Mulk”, and “Uunchai”, portraying strong, relatable characters. On the personal front, Neena Gupta is also known as the mother of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and has often spoken about her journey of raising her as a single parent.