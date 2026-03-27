Neha Sharma finds bliss in the first whiff of morning coffee

Actress Neha Sharma recently shared how the simple ritual of morning coffee brings her peace, saying the aroma of the first cup at 6 AM is “unbeatable.” Posting on Instagram, she gave fans a glimpse into her daily routine, showing how freshly brewed coffee sets a calm, positive tone for her day. Neha has built a diverse career across films and web series. She has appeared in movies like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Solo’, and ‘Tanhaji’. She made her digital debut with the web series ‘Illegal’ and has also featured in short films such as ‘Kriti’ and ‘Vikalp’.

She began her acting journey with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’, directed by Puri Jagannadh, alongside Ram Charan.

Most recently, she was seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’, where she played a mysterious femme fatale. The show, directed by Vishal Furia, is an Indian adaptation of the UK series ‘35 Days’ and is available on Sony LIV.

Looking ahead, Neha will appear in the Punjabi film ‘Sanjog’, alongside Jassi Gill and Happy Raikoti, directed by Harish Gargi.