Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman has expressed her strong inclination toward working with female directors, citing her deep connection with women’s stories. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her diverse and powerful performances, has collaborated with filmmakers like Sofia Coppola, Halina Reijn, and Lulu Wang, and remains committed to seeking out talented women in the industry.

In a recent interview, Kidman explained her motivation, stating, “I feel in tune with women’s stories, obviously. I am a woman, and I can speak as a mother, daughter, wife, producer, and actress. I can navigate different spaces and draw from a well of emotions and experiences to express my voice.”

Kidman, who is set to appear in Scarpetta, a series based on Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels, has been selective about her roles and collaborations. She emphasized that she chooses projects based on a personal connection rather than any political or ideological stance. “It’s not an ideological choice. I go where my heart takes me. I don’t politicize my decisions. I follow my instinct and act if I feel in tune with the stories,” she said.

Her commitment to working with female filmmakers is evident in her recent projects. She recently wrapped up shooting Holland with director Mimi Cave and is currently working with Franco-Swedish director Charlotte Brandström on Scarpetta. Kidman also praised filmmakers like Susanne Bier and Lulu Wang, admiring their distinct storytelling perspectives.

Despite her preference for female-led stories, Kidman clarified that her career choices are driven by emotional depth and storytelling rather than gender-based decisions. “It’s not necessarily about male or female choices. I have always been attracted to people with different and complex perspectives, from diverse worlds, countries, and cultures.”

The actress reaffirmed her dedication to staying bold in her artistic choices, stating, “I want to remain courageous, not close myself off but participate. I try. I never back down.” With her continued efforts to uplift women in the industry, Kidman remains a formidable force in shaping meaningful and thought-provoking cinema.